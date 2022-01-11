To the editor:
Are you aware that the Believe in Books Journey to the North Pole canceled all of the Lincoln rides scheduled for the 2021 season? They emailed and promised refunds and did not refund customers.
They will not answer the phones, return emails or voicemails. Many people are complaining on their Journey to the North Pole website. We cannot get in touch with anyone from the company to issue refunds.
This is a non-profit company that has stolen money from many people. I would love to see someone write a story about this and help people get refunded.
Ashley Doucette
Bedford, Mass.
You have to look at who is running this program. Wasn't there some problem last year (2020) too? What does surprise me is how easily people keep getting into this situation. Hire a lawyer. That's what it's gonna take to get your money back.
