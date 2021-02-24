To the editor:
So Sen. Ted “Cancun” Cruz abandons Texas and heads to Mexico when the big freeze hits. Cruz is the posterboy for the perfect Republican bumper sticker. “I’ve got mine. You’re on your own!” Talk about an elitist headset. I’m thinking he’s torpedoed his chances to run for prez in 2024. Adios Ted.
Just to put some balance in this letter, I’d like to offer up my idea for the perfect Democratic bumper sticker. “I know what’s best for you and I’m going to tax you so I can give it to you!” It’s twice as long because it takes Democrats at least twice as long to get something done.
Art Micallef
Bartlett
