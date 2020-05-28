To the editor:
Let’s look at the First Amendment, which guarantees the right to assemble, to worship and to have a free press.
The Bill of Rights is not a declaration of anarchy, and its freedoms are still constrained by responsibilities. Your freedom of speech doesn’t include a right to make terroristic threats or to phone in a bomb scare. Your freedom of religion doesn’t include a right to use human sacrifice in worship or to abuse your children in the name of religion. This is because those exercises of rights infringe on other people’s rights. Your freedom to assemble doesn’t include a right to riot or to threaten people.
Bars and restaurants can ban smoking so other patrons are not forced to breathe second-hand smoke, and they have the right to require you to wear a mask so you don’t breathe COVID-19 virus on other people, which you can do even if you have no symptoms.
In a public health crisis involving a highly contagious virus for which there is no cure and for which there is asymptomatic spread between people, the government has a right to protect the populace which can Constitutionally constrain personal behavior. Aside from the Constitution, how about consideration for someone other than yourself? It’s called human decency and empathy.
Ann Haralambie, J.D.
Silver Lake
