To the editor:
I am writing in support of a letter to the editor by Ellen Farnum advocating sensible gun laws.
The 199th mass shooting this year in the U.S. occurred on Saturday, May 6. Is it too much to hope that legislators will start listening to those who are fed up with the carnage?
Our nation’s children and other innocents are collateral damage to the weak and ineffective gun laws in this country.
First, we need to revert to a ban on all military-style weapons. Next, a total ban on sales of guns to people unfit to possess them. Parents of minors need to be responsible for their own weapons and keep them away from their children. If they fail to do that through negligence, and the child commits a violent act, the parent needs to be charged. Consider that without effective gun control, “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness” is meaningless.
Historical evidence indicates that the Second Amendment was intended to give citizens the ability to defend themselves against unlawful violence. Such threats might come from usurpers of governmental power, but they might also come from criminals whom the government is unwilling or unable to control. Attacking innocent civilians going about their daily lives does not fit these criteria.
I recently heard a doctor’s description of the damage an AR-15-style weapon inflicts on a human body: flesh liquified, bones pulverized and gaping holes. Why does anyone believe that somehow these kind of injuries are acceptable, just so a regular citizen can own a weapon of war and potentially use it to kill and maim dozens of innocent people?
Voters need to consider electing representatives dedicated to a total reform of the gun laws in this country. This would be far more effective than thoughts and prayers.
Ann Borges
Tamworth
