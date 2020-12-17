To the editor:
I am a long-time reader of The Conway Daily Sun and especially look forward to the Tele-Talk column each week, but was surprised to see this week’s hypothetical question regarding the closing of one of the beloved elementary schools.
As the parent to a toddler, the future of our education system is on the forefront of my mind, as I’m sure it is to many others. Debating the closure of a school at which valley residents are employed and students spend their days especially during the upheaval in our country right now seems tasteless and divisive at a time where unity should be prominent.
I can’t imagine being a parent or teacher at one of the schools that people believe should be closed due to the monetary “value” of the land the school is on, or that it is their belief children don’t especially “thrive” in one particular school.
Instead, The Conway Daily Sun could have used Tele-Talk as an opportunity to ask readers to be creative and present alternative solutions to the slightly lowered enrollment in SAU 9.
Alex Kackley
Bartlett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.