When considering paid parking in North Conway Village, we suggest selectmen heed Rule No. 1 in policymaking: Never inconvenience and irritate your constituents for a plan or policy whose sole purpose is to plump up the town coffers.
When the town first floated the parking plan in June, Sun readers’ response in a Tele-Talk survey was overwhelmingly negative. We asked it again Saturday, and townspeople, by a big margin, gave the idea thumbs-down.
Beyond the widespread disapproval to the town solving a problem that doesn’t exist, here are specific reasons why the idea is such a stinker.
Town Manager John Eastman, architect of the paid-parking plan, correctly says many other resort communities, including Portsmouth and Bar Harbor and Portland, Maine, charge people to park in their congested downtowns.
But the operative word here is “congested.” The primary reason that communities employ parking meters is for traffic management. Without metered parking, most spaces would be monopolized by nearby residents. In fact, in these communities, merchants count on meters to force turnover that makes spaces available for their customers.
That’s not the case in North Conway Village. Even on the busiest summer days, locals and visitors can almost always find a spot downtown, and if not, certainly on one of the side streets.
Paid parking worked at the town-owned canoe put-ins along the river since part of the rationale was to decrease congestion, which it did.
More to the point, except for a few Conway Village folks who will enjoy a bit of perverse satisfaction in burdening North Conway merchants, what will paid parking accomplish and who will it serve?
Certainly not the locals who will think twice before stopping at The Met or Frontside for cup of coffee; certainly not the folks who work at businesses in the village who will be forced to park in a remote lot; and certainly not village merchants who are in a constant battle to stay competitive against online retailers and discount outlets.
Yes, if done correctly (not a guarantee), metered parking could generate $1 million. But there are also a million reasons not to do it. And if town officials go ahead with the plan, they should be prepared to hear them all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.