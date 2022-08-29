It's difficult to deny that the large painting over my old haunt at Leavitt's Country Bakery constitutes a sign, even by common definition. The painting (which many seem to consider a mural, although it isn't painted on a wall) depicts an assortment of sugary baked goods sold by the business beneath it, and it stands in direct line of sight with what is probably the allowable portion of the sign, on which the name of the business is displayed. In a town with a sign ordinance that often becomes a matter of public discussion, that ought to have triggered some inquiry about the definition of a sign in the town code, and what limits there might be.
The issue was erroneously defined as a simple question of whether it was a sign, or art. It could be both, and it is. Signs need no words, as Horsefeather's Restaurant imaginatively demonstrated long ago.
Since students at Kennett High School painted it for the bakery under the direction of their art teacher, the campaign to "save" the sign turned predictably to the strategy of accentuating the sensibilities of the students involved. One woman — who once asked Conway School District voters rather indignantly why they didn't provide her children the same all-day kindergarten as the wealthy Jackson district she taught for — indicated that those children are now in high school, and one was involved in the project. She hoped for an outcome that would leave students and teachers feeling "empowered."
But empowered to do what? To undertake a construction project in a notoriously regulated town without so much as a phone call to town hall? Should the owner of the bakery be allowed to exploit sympathy for the students to win an exemption for an oversized sign? An appeal for a variance has already been suggested, but from my own experience on the ZBA I don’t recall that "I didn't know what I was doing" was one of the reasons for granting approval. It seems as though the appellants are either being set up for more disappointment, or prepared for special treatment that will undermine town regulations more generally.
I can't be the only person who thought that any potential commercial artists in that art class might have learned a much more useful lesson had they first been led through the application process that is necessary for almost any outdoor structure. They could still profit from the exercise of finding an alternative location for their painting, or reconvening to convert it to a landscape that might pass municipal muster. Instead, they may already have been sent down the road of learning what too many in the development world already know — namely, that it's easier to ask forgiveness than to ask permission.
If children were really as fragile as parents and teachers appear to consider them, there wouldn't be much hope of them ever being able to function in the real world. That presumed frailty seemed to underlie another episode last week, when dozens of parents and teachers descended on the school board after it finally voted to finish the "middle school" transition that was begun many years ago. There are valid pedagogical arguments for and against moving sixth-graders out of the elementary schools and into the middle school, but those arguments were not prominent among remarks made to the board.
School employees, evidently fearing staff reductions, tried to associate the move with the closing of an elementary school — but then argued that enrollment in the lower grades is soaring, which would preclude closing a school and simultaneously demand the additional space that the sixth-grade move would provide. Curriculum and other educational aspects entered into the discussion but little. Highly emotional pleas seemed to be the order of the evening, with some timely tearing-up and even a faint hint of student suicide.
The most credible complaint would only have required a postponement of the move for one more year, but the board seemed so unnerved that it dumped the idea altogether. And thus was the rising generation treated to another lesson in how a minority can often prevail against the collective good, simply by exerting enough emphasis on the capacity for pity.
