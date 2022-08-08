Interminable billboards lined the road to Florida in the 1960s — most memorably, those touting an astonishingly cheap and unattractive tourist trap called South of the Border. Removing and prohibiting such scenery-blocking billboards became a cause célèbre for Lady Bird Johnson soon after she became First Lady.
During her nationwide campaign, a photograph taken from the top of Bowling Alley Hill, in Conway, became emblematic of the commercial uglification of the American landscape. A motorist descending that hill, who might otherwise have glanced ahead at Mount Washington and the majestic range it dominates, was instead confronted with a veritable wall of billboards for some of the cheesier attractions that lay ahead. The first and most imposing of them urged travelers who had nothing better to do to stop at 6000 Salad Bowls, behind Bud Rowell's gas station in North Conway.
The Daily Sun's fawning farewell to Janice Crawford on July 30 revealed that 6000 Salad Bowls was run by her grandfather. How appropriate, I thought. The path from that early tourist blight runs straight and true to today, when Conway is unrecognizable to its oldest inhabitants, and most local mandarins care more about the happiness and welfare of "visitors" than about that of their neighbors, or constituents.
According to Janice's retirement interview, she was visiting up here in the summer of 1984 from her job in Florida when "the beauty of the mountains" prompted her to wonder what she was doing in Miami. She therefore decided to move here. After all, why live in Miami and just visit here when you can live here and help turn it into Miami?
So that's what she did. She joined the chamber of commerce, became president in 1996, and in 1997 slid into the director's job. Thereafter, she was the barker and our town was the circus.
Projects imitating features from some of the country's more notorious tourist towns started popping up, like those personalized brick pavers on the sidewalks, which imply that locals welcome the slightly dazed-looking mobs of milling strangers. I always considered Janice instrumental in forming a coalition of nonprofits (I was once chastised for calling it a "cartel") that seems determined to develop Conway as densely as the sprawling suburban hellholes from which so many newcomers fled. If her cronies among the selectmen don't weaken, Janice's parting shot may yet saddle Conway taxpayers with the cost of building and maintaining public bathrooms as a continuing municipal tribute to chamber merchants.
Every time the town or school district established a new ad hoc committee on a community issue, Janice seemed to find a place on it as de facto representative of business interests. Some of us suspected a compelling desire for control. Those suspicions were not alleviated by her term as a selectman in Fryeburg, where many still feel she sold the town out to Poland Spring.
Her incessant, indiscriminate marketing had results, and while they may have been profitable they were not pretty. The quarter century since 1997 encompassed a quantum leap in Conway's journey from rural intimacy to urban indifference, and it was heavily encouraged by promotion focusing on tourism and the associated bane of real estate development. That's her legacy, if she has one.
Under Janice's tenure as director, tourism came to dominate the local economy, and the chamber of commerce started exuding an air of entitlement, as though we all owed it something. Which contributions would have incurred such an obligation, I wonder? Would they include the endless homesites gouged out of the forest for erstwhile vacationers who were lured by chamber advertising? The low-wage retail and service jobs? The housing shortage, with the density concessions and direct subsidies that it inspires? The traffic congestion? The urban-level commercial sprawl? The soaring taxes that such development was supposed to alleviate, instead of worsen?
Lady Bird would be utterly horrified by the view from Bowling Alley Hill today, but it was all predictable. Collective prostitution has the same demeaning effect as the individual variety. Communities that abandon productive enterprise and turn themselves into a commodity to be sold, like the lone streetwalker, inevitably find that the beauty quickly fades and the soul begins to die.
