Joe Biden continues to mouth the comforting phrases fed to him by his teleprompter, occasionally garbling them in lifeless, unconvincing meter as they scroll faster than he can think. “Let me be perfectly clear,” he mumbled, talking tough about the Taliban. “We will make you pay,” he promised ISIS, before launching a pathetic excuse for retaliation.
Biden — the latest face in our growing rogue’s gallery of chickenhawk presidents — took barely 200 days to complete the destruction of our wavering reputation as an international power and partner. Bumbling doesn’t begin to describe the lousy intelligence and miserable incompetence behind the abrupt and humiliating abandonment of Afghanistan. Biden’s naive assurances of a peaceful and orderly withdrawal echo now as lies after his plea that it was bound to be chaotic.
China and Russia are the big winners in Afghanistan. The sole recognized superpower has had its nose rubbed in the dirt yet again, and is now divested of its influence and presence in that turbulent region. China’s new dictator will cultivate useful friendships there. Xi Jinping’s awareness of the American president’s fundamental weakness will only enhance the bold demeanor with which he challenged Barack Obama, and may persuade him to accelerate the timeline for annexing Taiwan. Why not strike while Taiwan’s strongest ally flounders under a doddering old fool surrounded by clueless yes-men?
The inept execution of this embarrassing skedaddle deserves more censure than the decision to withdraw, but Biden’s worst mistake was allowing the invasion of Afghanistan in the first place. As a senior if unaccomplished creature in the swamp that Donald Trump failed to drain, Senator Joe Biden voted to give George W. Bush carte blanche for what became the 20-year war in Afghanistan. Biden nevertheless denied his part in that tragedy during his latest presidential campaign, telling New Hampshire journalists in December of 2019 that he was “the guy” who thought we shouldn’t go into Afghanistan. CNN, which habitually characterized similar misstatements by Trump as falsehoods, more generously concluded that Biden was “speaking imprecisely.”
Mistrust of Bush and Dick Cheney left me less than supportive of that war, but not until Bush acceded to Cheney’s nefarious Iraq agenda did I engage in active opposition. The needless Iraq invasion upset the balance of power in that region, and diverted enough military resources and attention to crush any hope of a decisive outcome in Afghanistan — if such a hope ever existed. Additionally, Iraq weakened the American public’s tolerance for military intervention, thereby encouraging the world’s dictators to aggressively test our resolve.
Biden also gave Bush license for that counterproductive invasion, in another military-force authorization meant to avoid the Senate’s constitutional responsibility for declaring war. So did Hillary Clinton. More concerned as always with their own political fortunes than with the nation’s future, those two clung to their Senate seats as steppingstones to the presidency they both coveted. Neither dared buck the nationalistic tide by challenging the dishonest drumming-up of belligerent fervor.
Such self-interested posturing sent hundreds of thousands of Americans to war, and Biden’s blundering exit emphasized that they wasted every drop of blood and sweat in the effort — which he now disingenuously denies having asked them to make. Why would any more Americans volunteer for military service under a commander-in-chief so unmistakably incompetent, and so willing to squander their sacrifices? Why would anyone else ever trust us again as an ally?
It seemed impossible to ever worry more about our international image and national security than during four years with a hotheaded egomaniac in the White House. At least Donald Trump’s unpredictable volatility seemed to give would-be aggressors a little pause, but they have no reason to worry about the Sap from Scranton.
Biden just fumbles along as though dazed by achieving his career-long lust for the presidency, which he won only by default, thanks to an especially unsavory opponent. He can’t even recognize his pitiful role as a mere placeholder for a successor more openly devoted to the Democrats’ coalition of socialists and selected public-sector unions. His fate resembles with chilling similarity that of Paul von Hindenburg — the sickly, superannuated president whose death marked the end of his own divided and declining republic.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
