The only episode of “Our Miss Brooks” that I remember involved the principal of the school where Miss Brooks taught, who was pretending that all his teachers were poor, so he could plead for more money.
To sustain the ruse, he badgered the faculty into wearing clothing that was frayed in the cuffs and out at the elbows. I think of that whenever anyone reveals the now-proverbial assumption that teachers are underpaid, especially in Conway.
National teachers unions have been harping on that theme since about 1990, manufacturing a myth that persists no matter how generously salaries rise under new contracts — such as the one Conway voters blindly swallowed last month. The pay of starting teachers has long been disparaged as woefully inadequate, so last weekend I compared Conway teachers’ base salaries to my own income history.
I’ve never considered myself overpaid, but through frugal management I’ve always covered my bills, and saved something besides. Rookie teachers deserve enough to meet that standard, and they always should have been able to, for at no point in my life have I ever earned as much as one of Conway’s starting teachers.
My earliest Conway school report is for 1970, when the base salary for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree was $6,800. My income that year was only $2,338, but that isn’t a fair comparison, because 1970 was my last year in the Army, and GIs really were underpaid back then.
By 1973, the base teacher salary had been bumped up to $6,900. I earned only $5,570, but that supported me in Boston, where I spent two years. Starting teacher pay in Conway rose to $7,200 in 1974 — 30 percent more than I was living on in Boston.
By 1981, the base salary for Conway teachers had risen 35 percent, to $9,700. I had long since come home, but despite an education equivalent to that of a teacher, I only managed to earn $8,043.
In 1983, my income rose significantly, to $9,390, but starting teacher pay still kept ahead of me, jumping to $10,800.
Comparison becomes difficult after 1983, because Superintendents Francis Murphy and Bill Jutras stopped publishing the salary schedules in the annual reports. Once the schedule reappeared, in 1990, it became clear why they hadn’t wanted that information so readily accessible, because the 1990 base salary had swollen 105 percent since 1983, to $22,153.
My own 1990 income of $9,508, meanwhile, had grown only 1 percent over the same period. The salary schedule remained unchanged for several years thereafter, as Conway taxpayers realized they were being taken to the cleaners and rejected a succession of teachers’ contracts.
My best earning year was 1995, when I made $21,273 from a combination of salary and self-employment income. The lowest pay for Conway teachers that year was $23,216, and it has been pulling steadily away from my income ever since. Neither have I ever enjoyed anything approaching the generosity of Conway teachers’ phenomenal benefit package.
The last figure I found for base pay was $38,007, and 44 step raises would bring a teacher with only a bachelor’s degree to $74,557. That was in 2020, before this year’s Santa Claus contract. My wife and I cleared less than $38,000 together last year, despite her master’s degree and nearly 30 years of teaching experience.
The school district seems to have resumed hiding the salary schedule. I would be given a copy if I asked, of course, but it isn’t offered. There wasn’t even a copy in the fat binder of school information that the budget committee worked from, which contained only the NH Department of Education’s statewide list of average salaries, by district. Conway’s notorious proportion of inexperienced teachers deceptively suppresses our average salary — which may be why those average salaries have replaced the more informative salary schedule.
I suspect that most people who characterize Conway teachers as underpaid don’t even know what their salaries are. They’re probably just sympathizing with Our Miss Brooks, whom her union has dressed in rags.
I chose my principal occupation for personal satisfaction, rather than to make lots of money. The same was once true of teachers, but apparently not anymore.
