All the way from Tornado Alley to the Taconic Parkway, I saw too many Trump flags and signs last month to keep count. Most of them looked too fresh to be leftovers from last fall’s campaign. I even spotted a couple of white flags expressing hope for “Trump 2024,” and several signs proclaiming “Trump won.”
That was all very discouraging. While I never was a Trump admirer, I could appreciate his appeal as the antithesis of those professional, pandering politicians who have now resumed control of our government. He was pretty good at pandering himself, of course, but he definitely wasn’t very professional. His reckless antics repelled many of those whose support gave him his precarious victory in 2016, and if he won the nomination for 2024, he could anticipate a sufficiently resounding defeat to convince his most ardent followers, if not him.
To my surprise, I experienced moments of actual sympathy for Donald Trump during his presidency. Such twinges always emanated either from the efforts of Democrats and their fellow travelers to undermine his presidency — at whatever cost to our political institutions — or from the partisan bias that ultimately demolished media credibility. Resistance essentially began the day after Trump’s election, coming into the open the day of his inauguration (which my own congressional representative disappointed me by snootily declining to attend). That set the tone for the duration, and a precedent for future radical refusals to accept the results of inconvenient elections.
That unbridled partisan antagonism made it inevitable that Trump’s faithful would suspect a conspiracy against him. Resistance Democrats escalated opposition rhetoric and tactics to planes not seen since Reconstruction, immediately and persistently casting insinuations of treason and launching endless investigations in hopes of justifying impeachment.
It’s true that a few Republicans (and one Democrat) also advocated impeaching President BarackObama on petty excuses, but mainstream Republicans and party leaders were sane enough to reject that course. Throughout Trump’s presidency, Democratic leadership led a diligent hunt for pretexts to impeach. When they finally tried it, only two of 233 House Democrats voted against it, and all 47 Senate Democrats voted to convict.
The discipline and ferocity of the Democratic frenzy made the specter of high-level election fraud more plausible, especially given Democratic efforts to bend voting rules their way. Loosening controls and deadlines on absentee ballots did benefit virus-terrified Democrats somewhat, allowing apprehensive Trump fans to imagine absentee ballots as a decisive factor in the perceived plot to “get” their candidate. New Hampshire Democrats’ scam of securing the votes of out-of-state college students offered a more local example of election chicanery, and while that ploy did Trump no harm in 2020 it did defeat a Republican senator in 2016. Such partisan trickery could also have decided the presidential election, had the margin been closer than it was.
The belief that Trump was robbed is therefore understandable, albeit wholly mistaken. The stolen election of 2020 is as apocryphal as the voter suppression that Democrats constantly yammer about.
Everyone but professional Democrats would benefit if Trump loyalists stopped tilting at that windmill. Even if the election had been stolen, the appropriate response after exhausting legal remedies would be to simply start developing reasonable policies and candidates for the next election. Parroting delusional excuses to explain the defeat of someone who worked hard at losing only discredits Republicans, thereby aiding Democrats.
Meanwhile, Democrats persist in the electoral finagling that fuels such beliefs — pursuing state and national election “reforms” designed to assure them permanent majorities. Republicans can’t depend on attracting enough voters by simply opposing Biden’s promised welfare state. Democrats’ tactics of handing out stimulus checks, encouraging people to remain on unemployment, and otherwise cultivating dependence on government support only broadens their burgeoning moocher constituency. The scheme for extending educational entitlement portends further padding of the ranks in those reliably Democratic teachers’ unions. Democratic power grows with every handout.
If the socialist ideologues driving the Joe Biden agenda are to be held accountable at all, it won’t be by Republicans wallowing in the bitterness of an imaginary crime against a false prophet. There’s still time to end my record of never having voted for a Republican presidential nominee. Give it a try.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.