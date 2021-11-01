Thanks to Erik Corbett’s timely reminder, I remembered to attend the local hearing of the legislature’s redistricting committee. As a Democratic knight-errant, Erik has been fulminating against gerrymandering ever since he arrived in Conway, a couple of years ago, and for the 2020 town meeting he submitted a petition for a warrant article supporting an “independent redistricting commission.” It sounded good in principle, so it attracted broad support, but the state constitution requires that the legislature draw all election maps.
Aside from that constitutional conflict, the majority party would inevitably find ways to dominate an “independent” commission through more surreptitious influence. New York’s new governor had not held office many hours before she admitted, with surprising candor, that she means to help Democrats control her state’s new “independent” commission.
Redistricting is prompted by the 2020 census. The crusade against gerrymandering is the brainchild of Barack Obama and his former attorney general Eric Holder. Holder, who chairs the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, accuses Republicans of gerrymandering election districts because, according to him, “they have to cheat to win.” That broad partisan allegation makes any Republican victory look like evidence of the very fraud he alleges, and I’m sure that’s exactly what he intended.
HR 1— the scheme of congressional Democrats to take control of all state elections — would require every state to establish one of those “independent” commissions, regardless of the various state constitutional provisions. Chris Pappas, our representative in Congress, has characterized that legislation as crucial, and it probably is crucial for preserving an all-Democratic congressional delegation from New Hampshire — and as many other states as possible.
Isn’t it curious, in so Republican-gerrymandered a state, that every member of Congress is a Democrat? I presume they all support HR 1, including Maggie Hassan, who won a very close race for the U.S. Senate with the votes of 5000 out-of-state college students. As Anita Burroughs will tell you, that wasn’t cheating. It was merely a convenience for all those Massachusetts and New York students, whose votes are not needed for Democratic victories at home.
The redistricting committee’s meeting was very orderly. I attended mainly to test my suspicion that it’s primarily Democrats who are anxious about this decade’s redistricting process. Based on masks, which all but one Democrat wore, I would say the audience consisted of a couple of dozen Democrats, three Republicans, and me. There was also one masked man who shares my dissatisfaction with both parties.
Several heart-and-soul Democrats arrived with prepared comments. One dutifully liberal ex-professor from Sandwich offered a jumbled diatribe against “extremists,” which appears to be his label for those who are neither Democrats nor fellow travelers. Jerry Knirk, the esteemed representative from Freedom, proposed new criteria on which the committee might apportion voting districts in a manner satisfactory to him. Unfortunately for any hope Jerry had of persuading me, he mentioned his own collaboration with Colin Van Ostern, which was a dead giveaway of Democratic partisanship.
Van Ostern was the parvenu who tried to unseat Secretary of State Bill Gardner in 2018. Gardner himself is a Democrat, but as the overseer of state elections he may be out state’s most nonpartisan public official. That was his crime.
New Hampshire Democrats are clearly petrified that Republicans, with a slight legislative majority, will do to them what Democratic legislatures have done to Republicans in Illinois, Maryland, and New York. Yet Granite State Republicans controlled the last legislative redistricting in 2011, and in the 2012 election Democrats gained six Senate seats and 118 in the House. If that exemplified Republican gerrymandering, they’re lousy at it.
In that 2011 redistricting, Conway and Chatham were taken from Gene Chandler’s district. That left him only Bartlett, Jackson, and Hart’s Location, all of which had already been inundated with trophy-home Democrats. Chandler sat on the committee, and approved the plan despite knowing it would probably cost him the seat he had held for over three decades — which it did.
Accusations of voter suppression and gerrymandering are the latest Democratic Party appeals to public gullibility, now that their Russian-collusion hoax has been exposed. The greatest danger of surreptitious gerrymandering probably lies in Democrats’ own plans for “independent” redistricting commissions.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
