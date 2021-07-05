I prefer to practice patriotism as I do charity — quietly, and anonymously if possible. Boasting declarations of patriotic fervor evoke a distinct air of insincerity, just as conspicuous publicity around corporate donations smacks distastefully of self-interested public relations.
That’s one reason I shun the cheap-and-easy patriotism of the Pledge of Allegiance, but I have several philosophical objections to it, as well. Mainly, it seems dishonest for an atheist like myself to pretend that my country is watched over by God. Then there’s the misguided logic that a few strips of colored fabric deserve my allegiance; my loyalty goes instead to the Constitution. The Pledge is nonbinding and unenforceable, but in my case it’s also redundant. I took an oath of allegiance to the United States nearly 53 years ago that I’ve never renounced, and in my estimation it remains in effect. I don’t need to repeat it.
Still, in recent years I’ve worried that my abstention from the Pledge might be misconstrued as a political protest, à lá Colin Kaepernick. That would be particularly aggravating, because I preceded Kaepernick in fulminating against police use of excessive force, and his faction has undermined support for that cause by using it to further a racial political agenda. Shoot-first policing should be reprehensible regardless of the color of victims.
The resurgent exercise of the Pledge after Sept. 11, 2001, reflected a nationalistic fervor that was only eroded by years of engagement in a war launched through deceptive exploitation of that very fervor. To seize control of Iraq, neoconservatives had to resort to the old fascist trick of pretending that an enemy existed where there was none, and they got away with it because career politicians were cowed by an atmosphere of blind nationalism. Thank you, Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton.
The reactions to 9/11 were not all bad, however. An abrupt sense of unity may have been the most gratifying reaction, as the vestiges of old domestic racial prejudices seemed to wither under a new, common threat. True, those prejudices were replaced by a new ethnic enmity, but in the autumn of 2001 numerous minority Americans publicly admitted that they finally felt accepted as equals by their fellow citizens.
It was probably no coincidence that the next new president we elected was our first of African descent, or that he won a handy majority. In 2008 it felt as though we had at last entered the post-racial stage of American history, in which the vast majority of citizens just didn’t care about color anymore.
That comforting sense of having crested the hump in our long internal ordeal started to fade early in Barack Obama’s second term. Obama was in a better position than any previous president to defuse racial tension, but he seemed content to let it build again, and reignite. As the leader of his party perhaps he instinctively reverted to his role as a community organizer, where one tends to build constituencies of discontent by emphasizing grievances.
Cultivating grievances certainly seems to be the political strategy of the day, at least on one side of the political divide. Inventing enemies is just as reminiscent of fascist tactics when exercised by rampaging “progressives” as when deployed by scheming neoconservatives, and should be deeply disturbing to those of a liberal persuasion. Unfortunately, most erstwhile liberals have abandoned their former principles, exchanging their devotion to equality and their opposition to discrimination for a whole new brand of discrimination known by the Orwellian euphemism of “equity.”
The enemy they have extemporized to justify this collective volte-face is nothing less than the United States itself — a nation less flawed than most, but despised for its past sins and its inability to achieve perfection. This is the place where those who are loudest in denouncing our country’s evils found prosperity and happiness, and for all their denigration this is still the country where the truly oppressed people of the world wish to come. That irony seems lost on our hypercritical “intelligentsia.”
For those would-be newcomers, America has come closer than any other country to fulfilling its political promise, and deserves far more praise than condemnation. So it feels for me, too.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
