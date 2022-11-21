Thirty years ago last month, I embarked on the longest research trip I’ve ever undertaken, at least on this continent. For nearly five weeks I hopped from one manuscript repository to another across the Midwest and the right bank of the upper Mississippi, coming back through Kentucky, the Virginias, and the Carolinas before turning for home up the I-95 corridor. I can’t remember how many miles I covered, often at night, so as to be at the next state archive or historical society when it opened in the morning.
I had seen much of that terrain in the ’60s and ’70s, but every town and city seemed twice as big as I remembered. Urban expressways were longer and much more challenging. Still, though, most of the countryside remained rural in 1992. Many stretches of U.S. highway ran for 10 or 20 miles without a noticeable town, especially west of the Alleghenies. In the abundant farm country, there were often as few as three or four houses to the mile, and sometimes as many of them seemed abandoned as inhabited.
The most troubling aspect of that trip was the number of “For Sale” signs standing in fields that had lately gone fallow. I must have finished up early at the Chicago Historical Society, for it was still daylight as I cruised south of the city, toward the University of Illinois at Normal. Every two or three miles after the last obvious suburbs, for what must have been a couple of dozen miles, a weathered billboard would advertise a few hundred acres of farmland, with depressing hints about its zoning potential for commercial or residential development. Another trip through that same territory in 2016 showed me that the farmland I saw for sale in 1992 is now part of the massive suburbia of one of this country’s biggest and most undesirable cities.
Last month, I saw another sign advertising the sale of a broad field of fodder corn 7 miles south of the Illinois State Capitol at Springfield. Today, satellite suburbs of Springfield don’t peter out until about a dozen miles below the capitol building — which, until just a few decades ago, was surrounded by what still had the flavor of a town. That flavor has not survived.
American cities are growing into each other with alarming speed. Forty miles divide Alexandria and Leesburg, in Virginia, and every one of those miles is punctuated with stoplights and bordered by vast government, retail, or industrial complexes. The 65-mile drive from Youngstown, Ohio, to the far side of Akron feels like one squalid city, and a turn toward Cleveland extends that sensation closer to 100 miles. My shortest route to the Wisconsin Historical Society in Madison requires traversing about 75 miles of Chicago and the eternal lava-flow of its suburbs. Chambers of commerce, those perennial cheerleaders of mindless expansion, proudly promote their overdeveloped regions as the Twin Cities, Tri-Cities and even Quad-Cities.
The fruited plain is similarly blighted. Kansas City sprawl starts about 20 miles east of the Kansas border and reaches westward almost to Lawrence, which Topeka crowds from the other side. The purple mountain’s majesty sparkles with the lights of condos and trophy homes all the way from Denver to the Continental Divide. It’s the same in the South. Raleigh-Durham spans about 50 miles of North Carolina, and current trends will eventually combine it with the Triad Cities in that state’s piedmont. Atlanta and Houston both spread metastatically, groping toward junctions with smaller cities of equal ambition.
And then there’s Megalopolis, 600 miles long and at least 50 miles wide, reaching northward from Boston toward us, and ending (for now) below Petersburg, Va. In one human lifetime, population growth has crowded the American landscape enough to imbue the national character with an undertone of claustrophobia — which creates, in turn, a demand for more personal space that only accelerates the consumption of our remaining open land.
By American standards, the United States is full. Only massive population reduction or a wholesale transition from our obscene and self-destructive addiction to economic growth can spare us the lemming-like density in East Asia and the subcontinent.
