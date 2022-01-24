As of two weeks ago, Bill Gardner no longer oversees New Hampshire elections. His legacy as New Hampshire’s secretary of state is a record of strict fairness, stemming from the fundamental recognition that the outcome of any one election is less important to the health of a democracy than the purity of the process in every election.
Because of our common interest in American history and New Hampshire history, we’ve known each other nearly half a lifetime. As an avid proponent of our first-in-the-nation primary, Bill was intrigued to learn that the Granite State’s annual March elections had served as the nation’s political bellwether at least as long ago as the Civil War, before our primary even existed. His devotion to the primary was no manifestation of state pride, either, but emanated from a justifiable belief that our state was small enough to allow lesser-known candidates an opportunity to be heard in a more accessible but widely monitored forum.
Most of those who wish to see another state vote first are either interested in promoting that state or in giving more liberal candidates better traction among a less conservative electorate. For the latter group, New Hampshire is too conservative even though it has sided with Republican presidential nominees only once in the last 30 years. Giving the people a greater spectrum of political choice is of much less importance to such people than factional victory.
Bill seemed obsessed with every person’s right to vote. I don’t think I’m projecting my own opinion when I speculate that his devotion to that right was directed more at the sanctity of the ballot once it was cast than at the ease of casting it. Much of our confidence in elections, after all, depends on an assurance that every marked ballot represents a single eligible voter, and what better way to achieve that goal than requiring voters prove who they are, to register, or to vote provisionally, pending proof of eligibility? Such requirements are denounced as “voter suppression” elsewhere by people who seem untroubled by them here, and those controls helped discredit any claim of a stolen election in 2020.
Our erstwhile secretary of state was particularly bothered by laws and practices that threatened the legitimacy of elections, or the citizen’s right to vote secretly, as conscience dictated. I dropped into his office once, about a decade ago, to find him quite agitated about the trend of people taking selfies in the ballot booth, with their completed ballots. At first I thought he was unduly concerned with people who were just proving to their friends how virtuous they were to vote for the candidate those friends preferred, but he immediately saw the repressive potential for such images. What if an employer required such a photo of employees, with political consonance as a condition of continued employment? If such confirmation were legal, what was to stop people from selling their votes, and providing that documentation in return for payment?
As far as I know, New Hampshire never prohibited polling-place selfies, except those that include other voters or their ballots. I do hope the law on residency has been tightened up enough to prevent New York and Massachusetts college students from misrepresenting their intentions to become New Hampshire residents long enough to vote the Democratic ticket. Five thousand such lying Democrats put Maggie Hassan in the U.S. Senate, and although Bill Gardner has always been a Democrat I’m convinced that he regretted that black mark on New Hampshire’s electoral legitimacy.
In an age when illicit manipulation of electronic systems is widespread, Bill’s abiding trust in paper ballots deserves broader appreciation. As he was fond of saying, “You can’t hack a pencil,” and even if people or machines miscount the ballots, they are still on hand for further, closer inspection.
It was a tribute to Bill’s relentless evenhandedness that the greatest challenge in his 46-year tenure came from the neophyte progressives of his own party, for whom such scrupulously nonpartisan behavior appeared to be frustrating. We can only hope that his successor shows as much devotion to process over party, and that another radical junta doesn’t hijack the office.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
