You know, sex.
Got your attention? The word sex tends to intrigue people … does it not?
This is the title of a colorful comic like book that can be found in the children’s section of the Conway Library. You know, the section of the library designated for babies, toddlers and children. The location of weekly story time and activities for toddlers and babies.
I’m sure I don’t have to tell you that before a child can read, they can discern what is happening by pictures and images. If the short, simple, easy-to-read word — sex — did not jump out to a child, those colorful animated cartoon pictures will tell the story all on its own. All on its own, potentially meaning, without the knowledge of a parent. The child would get no further than page two before they would encounter language like slut and a picture of erect male genitalia secreting bodily fluid.
I’ll spare you the details, unlike the board and staff at the Conway library who don’t mind exposing youth to material most people would consider to fall in the category of porn. Even if this book were to fall under the guise of sex ed, one would think those books would be obtained in the adult section.
This very subject was presented during the public comment portion during the most recent Conway Library Board of Trustee’s meeting. Concerned citizens directed a question to the library board and staff. “What is the process to get a book on the shelf of the library.”
No one stepped up and took accountability for who is responsible for books making it to the shelf. The moderator generously offered to read aloud the library's policies and ensured the citizens it would take up the entire public comment portion of the meeting to do so.
The above-mentioned book, “You Know, Sex” by Corey Silverberg, was selected for purchase by the head of youth services, according to the Conway Library Director David Smolen. Both library board members and staff admitted they had not reviewed or read the book prior to purchasing it and putting it into circulation.
The assistant director of the library said that he was unable to review the book as it was not currently in the library. The director of the library said they would form a committee and review the book. David Smolen later said it would take time to review the book and immediately checked out the book before a review occurred.
Several citizens in attendance voiced their concern that a book particularly with sex in the title should be reviewed prior to purchase and best fit for the adult section once in circulation. It is important to note that not one person mentioned the banning of the book.
The concern of citizens, patrons, taxpayers and contributors to the library have cause to be concerned.
Statistics for child suicide are at an all time high. Psychologists who contributed to a parliamentary study noted it is important to distinguish between premature sexualization and sexual socialization, the formation of a healthy sexual identity. The same study cites that the inappropriate sexualizing of children leads to immeasurable harm. Such as body image dissatisfaction, easting disorders, low self-esteem, poorer academic performance, depression and anxiety. These are all contributing factors that often lead to suicide.
What happened to the people fighting to save our children from COVID? What happened to one death of a child is one too many? Why is this different?
Childhood is a time of joy and innocence and this should be an absolute right for all our children.
The Conway Daily Sun recently presented the Tele-Talk question, “Should sexually explicit books be banned in schools?” Perhaps they are onto something and you should visit your local library. While you are there look at the book “You Know, Sex.” Hopefully you will have to check it out from the adult section.
Wendy Richardson lives in Conway.
