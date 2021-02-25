As a retired hotel developer with a home in Conway, I particularly enjoy reading your articles on the subject of hospitality, including your most recent concerning the proposed development in Intervale and the views of my friend (hotel Realtor) Earle Wason.
Broadly speaking, hotel markets fall into two categories: those that benefit from “induced demand” and those that do not.
Induced demand means that the very availability of hotel rooms creates (induces) demand. Because of availability, people can get a room they like when they want it, so they go ahead and book a stay.
Classic examples of induced demand are areas where the abundance of hotel rooms built the demand, i.e., in Las Vegas. Conversely, the Manchester Airport location does not benefit from induced demand. The demand for those hotel rooms is a direct result of the airport’s activity and building more hotel rooms only spreads a finite pool of stays over more properties.
For a variety of reasons, the Conway market benefits from induced demand. That is, the more hotel rooms built, the more guests will come to the valley. It is for this simple reason that, by and large, new hotels have done well.
Many are chains, a significant factor. Branded hotels are part of a franchise system of worldwide companies. A pillar of those (i.e., Hilton, Marriott) are guest loyalty programs.
While all hotels in the franchise system pay into the loyalty program, only a small percentage receives payments from the program. Conway is a market where hotel owners receive payment from these loyalty programs, a nice feature for franchised hotels in the valley.
Aside from induced demand, it is important to consider that all branded hotels are required (by the franchisor) to be part of the Smith Travel Research system (often referred to as STR).
The branded hotels report to STR detailed room rate and occupancy information, often on a weekly basis. All hotel owners and franchisees have access to the STR information.
This data is useful to anyone looking to understand the Conway market, particularly when considering building a new hotel.
The STR information becomes exponentially more powerful when dealing with a branded hotel. The uniformity of operations and product across thousands of hotels produce large data sets that allow for very sophisticated analysis.
Thus, Marriott Corp. can determine with great certainty how a new 100-room Springhill Suite product would perform in Conway versus the Hampton Inn or Holiday Inn Express.
The more branded hotels in any one market creates a virtuous cycle of more data points and more accuracy in predicting demand. Hence, like a McDonald’s franchise, few Hampton Inn hotels go out of business for lack of customers. The feasibility work is just too sophisticated to have that happen.
Counter-intuitively, the more branded hotels there are in a market — if handled properly by the local government — the more demand and more secure and predictable the local hospitality market is.
In the midst of the town’s good fortune, vis-à-vis the hospitality sector, a proposal comes forward for a new hotel in Intervale. Far be it from me to suggest what should be done.
But the town would be well-served to ask itself one question: If the tourism industry is important to Conway’s fortunes, is a thriving hotel sector a vital component in that industry?
If the answer is yes, the framework of what is in the town's best interest is different than if the answer is no. The latter answer, for example, would give more weight to the condominium owners’ concerns over their own viewshed, while a yes answer could result in something quite different.
Let me stress: Recognizing the vital nature of the hotel sector to the local economy does not mean giving carte blanche to developers.
One might replace “How can we stop this multimillion-dollar investment?” with “Make this investment a stunning piece of development and create dynamism for an area that would be well served by it.”
Good fortune can create apathy, making it easy to forgo the introspection I describe above. Yet Conway’s successful tourism industry is not written in the heavens.
New England is home to many communities built upon industries believed to be timeless that withered. Who can say what the aging demographic for the ski industry (as youth participation falls steadily) will mean 10-20 years from now? Or that parents with young children absorbed in a digital age will find the quaintness of Story Land less appealing in 2035?
Communities governed by a keen sense of what is most important are less susceptible to distraction by the cacophony of voices promoting a singular interest.
Steven Bodi is a manager of a family investment office. He lives in West Palm Beach, Fla., and has a home in Conway.
