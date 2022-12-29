When Gov. Chris Sununu approved my selection to the New Hampshire Fish Hatchery Advisory Committee, I was excited to be part of a group who would be charged with developing a plan to provide services to the angling community while being mindful of spending taxpayers’ dollars.
During the first meeting of the committee, I began to ask some questions about one of engineering companies when I was told by the meeting’s coordinator that my questions were wasting time and they needed to be asked at a different time. I conceded the floor and we continued with the meeting. I really thought nothing of the exchange. Public forums I had participated in the past can be rough and tumble affairs.
At the end of the meeting my phone rang. The meeting coordinator was calling to apologize for the way he had treated me during the meeting. Interesting, I had never been apologized to before under these circumstances.
At the next week’s meeting, an in-person affair held at a fish hatchery, the chairman of the Fish & Game Commission approached me. “I want to apologize for how you were treated last week,” he said. “that’s not the way we do things in New Hampshire.” I thanked him, told him it wasn’t the first time I had been the recipient of that type of interaction. But it changed my paradigm in how elected and appointed officials are expected to function in this state.
With this as background, let’s revisit a recent event at a school board meeting regarding art instructor Holly Fougere.
When high school principal Kevin Carpenter came before the board to reallocate resources in the arts to give more students opportunity, I have to say I was caught off-guard. It was not a request for more staff. It was not a request for more money. It was a request to reallocate resources. wow, an administrator that gets it.
The arts position would go to part time and the remaining hours would be structured around student needs. While details were light on what those needs are, there was time to determine those needs.
Public comment opened. A half dozen of the 40 attendees spoke glowingly of the teacher and her classes — alumni, friends, current students. You know the drill. SAU 9 would collapse into oblivion if this teaching position was changed to part time.
Board members asked some questions. One board member spoke as a citizen, and then stood behind his pledge that arts would not be cut under his watch. Did I miss something? No one said arts were going to be cut. The money was being reallocated to optimize student opportunity in the arts.
In addition, the teacher in question wasn’t barred from applying to teach any of the new classes. Based on the way the classes would be structured, the teacher could apply and pick up more hours. And being contracted out, probably make more money per hour.
The final questions from the board centered on cost savings. First time I had heard this mentioned. Not once during the 2023-2024 budget discussions were cost savings brought up. But for one arts teaching position this was now a focus?
This was not a cost-saving move. It was to increase opportunity for our students. With no cost savings, the board moved to keep the position as is by a vote of 6-0.
What is wrong with this process? Let me count the ways.
The board decided that they know better than the professional that they pay six figures to determine what is best for all students in his building.
The principal’s authority was cut off at the knees and in public. Why would this principal stick his neck out in the future just to be publicly humiliated? Better to just keep his head down and do what he is told and collect his money.
The vocal few forced their will on the majority. Don’t like what the administration wants to implement to make things better? Get 40 of your friends to come and complain at the meeting. It is a recurring pattern for this iteration of the school board.
Where was Superintendent Kevin Richard while this transpired? To let one of your principals get destroyed like that is not right. It reflects poorly on him to not defend his people and to not defend the optimizing of school funds for the betterment of all students. Mind blowing.
This meeting showed very poor form all around. It is no wonder that nothing substantive gets accomplished and that our students continue to suffer.
And that is not the New Hampshire way.
Steve Angers is a native of the Conway area and resides in Conway. He is part of a family of educators and his father, Ray Angers, was a past principal of the Pine Tree School.
