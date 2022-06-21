The conversation started like this as I was talking with some of my co-workers; I said, "If someone in the auto industry was really clever, they'd design a car keeping within today's safety requirements and put things in that we used to have. You know, dimmer switch on the floor, vent windows, a radio with buttons — the kind you could roll/push without having to take your eyes off the road.
That opened up a conversation that had everyone declaring how unhappy they are with the vehicle that they now drive and that, they too, missed those features of the past and of how much a distraction the touch screen is.
And to think, it all begins when you turn on the ignition, the screen instructing you to keep your eyes on the road and looking at the screen could result in an accident with a spot at the bottom of said message to hit that says "I agree." I've never hit that button. Personally I don't like a vehicle instructing me. My car and I shouldn't be making a deal where I have to sign off. Why should I have to negotiate with my car? As far as taking my eyes off the road, how can I not when the design forces me to?
I held off as long as I possibly could on electric windows. People would ask why anyone would want "crank" windows?
Eyes never leaving the road. I controlled them. There are so many buttons down there on the arm rest, I end up having to look. Otherwise, inevitably, I press the wrong one. Don't even get me started on the times I go to put the driver's window up and it decides it will start up only to go back down half-way. There have been times that I've given up until I could safely pull over while getting rather chilly in the meantime.
I don't like having to get a key to control windows. Should I want them up or down when the car sits (on a hot day for instance). Or, a passenger wants to adjust while I just run into the post office.
If and when it breaks, Murphy's Law says it will be the driver's window. Most inconvenient at tollbooths and such. I took a friend for a COVID test and had to apologize to the nurse at the drive-through when the passenger's window refused to go down. Most embarrassing.
One of the few good things that the government is considering is making Daylight Savings Time permanent, since changing the clock has become a burden for us "tech-challenged." Some have told me that they just keep it where it is until it's back on time in the spring.
I remember George Cleveland (news director of our local WMWV-93.5 FM) declaring, It's DST. You know what that means. Many of us will spend the next week attempting to re-set our car clocks." Right on, George.
So much for the touch screen. I attempt to adjust the climate control and my hand hits the screen and now I've messed up the radio. Look at your manual you may say. Right, it's the size of a Bible. The search to find what you are looking for is a challenge in itself. Should you find it, good luck on what it tells you. Should it really be that difficult to operate what should be simple and safe?
How many times have we read about accidents caused by driver distraction? Don't be so quick to blame them all on cellphones and texting. It would be enlightening to know the percentage of such crashes were the result of distraction as a result of eyes off the road due to the screen that warns us of not to look at it while driving.
Anyway, there was some comfort in that conversation of commiseration.
I just heard an interview with Paris Marks, author of "Road To Nowhere — What Silicon Valley Gets Wrong About the Future of Transportation," and how car manufacturers are looking to make bigger screens. Great. Wouldn't it be nice if they would just do a little research with consumers and what they would like? If they were clever, they might just design an automobile for the a certain genre and name it The Retro.
Sonia Voegtlin lives in Tamorth.
