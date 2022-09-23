Congratulations to the 256 state representatives (80 percent of the House) and 11 senators who stood with the people of N.H. to defend our precious clean waters and tried to override the Gov. Chris Sununu's veto of HB 1454. That bill could have protected us statewide from preventable landfill contamination.

Sadly, 11 senators followed the lead of Sununu in declining to enact the legislation. The reasons given are a model of political obfuscation. Their suggested need for more study cannot stand in the face of neighboring states demonstrating long success using the same science-based regulations.

