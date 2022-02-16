Traveling down south, one of the oddest things I’ve encountered is the widespread belief in Sasquatch. It is not uncommon to see vehicles with “Sasquatch Research Team” decals. There’s a Sasquatch museum. And the local gate-keeper at the state park swears that Bigfoot has thrown sticks at him in the woods. There’s a strong human tendency to see what we want to believe — even if it is false — and this explains today’s Republican Party.
When I first considered the Sasquatch case, I thought to myself: “by golly, what a fun myth.” Surveys conducted by Chapman University have found that one in five Americans believe in Bigfoot. I wasn’t about to bet the farm, but why not entertain the possibility that a large and mischievous humanoid stomps around in the woods? Like UFOs, the thrill of believing outweighs any harmful impact that a false conviction might have.
But this natural human tendency to accept truth in the absence of fact can sometimes be very harmful. Consider the Jonestown Colony, where over 900 cult members guzzled cyanide-laced Kool-Aid thinking they’d ride an asteroid to heaven. Or, consider that over 700 Trump cult followers have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. In each case, UFO-type false beliefs led to very destructive behavior.
The political climate we’re up against is astonishing. In the world’s longest-living democracy, one of the two major parties has positioned itself as the Party of Untruth.
Today, the Republican National Committee’s official platform is that the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection was “legitimate political discourse.” The GOP is asking you to ignore the violence that you’ve seen with your own eyes. In the place of demonstrable fact, they’re urging you to embrace falsehood.
The situation in the trenches is not good. Almost every Republican seeking office in 2022 is now declaring that voter fraud delivered the presidency to Joe Biden. This litmus test will guarantee that virtually all incoming GOP officeholders will defend the Big Lie as an article of faith. Like Sasquatch believers, they’ve got zero evidence and cannot be swayed by facts. But unlike the Bigfoot zealots, the Big Lie cult is very dangerous.
I need all sensible minds to understand the following distinction: there are times of ordinary politics, and then there are times of extraordinary politics. Ordinary times are the “good old days” when we quibbled about taxes and health care. Extraordinary times occur when our foundational rules and processes are at stake. We are now living through extraordinary times, and it is important that all level-headed people unite in common cause.
What am I getting at? National leaders cannot be relied upon to lead anything — cowardly and corrupt, they’ve delivered little more than depravity, weakness and confusion. The defense of truth must arise from below, in communities like ours. Peaceful mechanisms can still save us, but dilly-dallying is not an available luxury.
When I studied authoritarian systems, never did I imagine that one day I’d be warning my fellow citizens in the manner in which I am today. This is not a drill: a fascist barn fire will turn ordinary and good people into monsters. The fire is fueled by passion. Passion is whipped up with lies. And it’ll destroy us. The only hope is to extinguish these lies with a massive and overwhelming firehose of truth.
Every citizen of conscience must reorient their thinking and find courage. Policy disagreements — the bread and butter of ordinary times — must be suspended in the interest of defeating a common enemy. Political alliance must be formed on the basis of a shared agreement on provable fact. In other words, whether you accept or reject Donald Trump’s lies.
Blaise Pascal famously made a wager: Upon death, if you believe in God and you’re wrong, no harm done. But if you disavow God, and you’re wrong, you’ll be cooked.
Here is my wager: defending truth can do no harm, but failing to do so will cost us our democracy.
Don’t take my word for it, hear Mike Pence: “If we lose faith in the Constitution, we won’t just lose elections — we’ll lose our country.” The former vice president is a weakling, but on this one point he is correct.
Our fate now rests in your hands and mine.
This is a call directed at independents and moderate conservatives. We need to start flexing muscle. The Republican Party in New Hampshire, starting here in the Mount Washington Valley, will learn to understand that we will not tolerate liars. This election season, I’ll do my part and ruthlessly expose these scoundrels.
Quddus Snyder lives in Eaton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.