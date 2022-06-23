To our newly minted Kennett High School graduates: as a former Padawan of this most august Jedi Academy, I extend to you my sincere congratulations.
And now that we’ve dispensed with these pleasantries, let’s get down to business. The Republic is in great peril, and our future happiness and well-being depend on you not being an idiot.
If the history of human affairs has taught us one thing, it’s that people are idiots. It is impossible to overcome human stupidity entirely. The best that can be hoped for is that it's more deleterious effects might be controlled. Thus, to avoid drowning in a cesspool of collective incompetence, we need aspiring mind-Jedis like yourself.
Exactly how bad is it? People are much dumber than I ever thought possible. We live in a frightful day and age in which oceans of red mad-hatter dunces are literally self-medicating themselves with anti-parasite drugs designed for cows. And they’re electing bovine brained loonies crazier than themselves, wackadoodles who believe the world is flat and that the vice president has the power to unilaterally determine the outcome of a Presidential election and also anoint God’s chosen one.
What we’re seeing is something like the Great Dimming of society — a period of intellectual and cultural decline, brought on by the rise of idiocy and religious fanaticism. This happened once before, and we called it the Dark Ages.
Three mechanisms are contributing to today’s Great Dimming. First, dumb people surround themselves with, and then breed with, other dumb people, spawning offspring they raise to be even dumber. And because smarter people tend to have fewer children — because birthrates are correlated with things like education and income levels — they are self-selecting out of the total societal gene pool, making us collectively even dumber.
Second, if you ever walk into a big room in which every single person agrees, you should feel scared. Why? Because large hordes are much dumber than the sum of the individuals therein. Human beings are dangerous herd animals that will follow each other over the precipice, or guzzle cyanide laced Kool Aid in the hopes of flying an asteroid to heaven. More than ever, people are withdrawing into cult-like echo-chamber groupings that keep them in the dark.
And third, the information age was supposed to make us all smarter because everyone now had access to an entire universe of knowledge. Wrong. Instead, because dimwits always believe they’re smarter than they actually are, they seek out information that validates their preconceived notion. And legions of snake-oil salesmen are all too happy to sell them conspiracies, cockamamie schemes and crackpot science.
In order to beat back this threat and save ourselves from ourselves, it is incumbent upon you, young Jedi, to achieve enlightenment (and then vote).
A high school diploma is a piece of parchment that says “I don’t know diddly-squat.” It’s not the end, just the beginning. The more you learn, the more you’ll realize how little you actually know because there’s an entire universe of knowledge you never knew existed. Try it.
You have learned how to memorize and regurgitate — well, laa-di-frickin’-daa! Maybe you begrudgingly took a standardized test? I’ve got two stacks of standardized tests, one by the wood stove and another in the bathroom next to the commode. Forget standardized tests and memorization, now you must learn how to think, by training yourself to be an intellectual assassin: the ideas that can survive your light saber are the ones worth keeping.
People are fearful and insecure. They seek comfort in what is known and familiar. Enlightenment means that you’ve become very comfortable with uncertainty, and this can be a lonely place. The idiot says, “I know for sure.” The Jedi says, “I have a provisional answer, but am prepared to be proven wrong.”
The world is teeming with scoundrels and morons who will happily do the thinking for you. The easy way out has forever been the path chosen by fools. The great challenge is to separate the useful and valuable information from that which is not. To achieve this, you must train your mind and master the art of critical thinking.
In parting, you have been told that your school is failing and that your class is worse than the one that came before. That’s a bunch of bull crap. Being an idiot is easily achieved. If you want to be a Jedi, it requires some hard work, but I think you’ve got what it takes. I must believe that, because you’re the only hope we have. May the force be with you.
Quddus Snyder lives in Eaton.
