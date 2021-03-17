This has been an unusual year for the 400 member State House of Representatives.
Our first session was held in a parking lot at UNH. Not the most optimum of situations, but we got our work done. We elected Representative Sherman Packard as our speaker and set the rules for the 21/22 session.
Committees began to meet in hybrid situations. Four double rooms were set up where committees could meet, with arrangements for all committee members to social distance. For the committee members who did not want to come to the Legislative Office Building they could join the committee hearings via Zoom. There were some initial problems, but the problems were solved and everything is running rather smoothly now. The public was given the opportunity to testify using Zoom as well as the ability to sign in to support or oppose a bill. Overall I would say there has been a lot more public participation as they do not have to drive to Concord to let their voices be heard. Some bills have had as high as 75-100 people sign up to testify. This is unheard of prior to this year.
We did hold a House session on Feb. 24 and 25 at the Bedford Sports Complex.
Everyone was seated at least 6 feet apart and overall the session was successful from a logistics point of view. Needless to say it was not perfect, but the House got its work accomplished. Several suggestions have been made to improve the venue and will be implemented when we meet again in the Sports Complex on April 7, 8 and 9.
I opened by stating this has been a strange year. Normally we would meet in Session in Concord each Thursday in February and March with the House taking up bills for a vote.
However, our routine has been changed and all House bills will finally be voted on during our April session including the budget for the biennium.
Most everyone who pays attention to what is going on with the State Legislature knows I am on the Finance Committee and Chairman of Division II. Our division is responsible for the Budgets for Safety, Transportation, Education, The University System, the Community College system, Fish and Game and Police Standards and Training. It has been a very tough year as the House Ways and Means Committee, that sets revenue for the House Budget, came in several million dollars lower than what the governor predicted for revenue. This has required the House Finance Committee to make some significant cuts to numerous programs across state government. It is a true balancing act to insure required programs are funded. In many cases we have had to cut essential programs because House Ways and Means did not forecast revenues sufficiently high enough for the Finance Committee to fund everything.
This is only Step 1. Once the budget passes the House it goes to the Senate for their deliberation and action. Fortunately, the Senate may be able to project higher revenues.
Numerous programs reduced in the House phase may be increased. There is a long way to go before the 2022-2023 budget is finalized. There will no doubt be numerous changes!
If you have questions or comments please email me at karenumberger@gmail.com or give me a call at (603) 356-6881.
Karen Umberger is a Republican state representative from Kearsarge.
