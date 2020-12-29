This year is closing as it opened, with "The Biggest Loser." After a four-year hiatus the show returned in January for an 18th season that ran through March. Little did we know how prophetic this reboot would prove to be, essentially defining the final two months of the year. November and December have brought us the unofficial season 19, but to my untrained eye there does not seem to be any weight loss happening.
Poor Donald Trump has been mischaracterized as someone who can't stand to lose. This is clearly not the case. Trump has actually turned losing into an art form. He has excelled! We presumed he would not be a gracious loser, even as grace and dignity define the man. We had no idea, however, that he'd be this spectacular! We are witnessing the most magnificent and brilliant loser in the history of losers! I can think of no bigger loser than Donald Trump.
Six years and a democracy ago, in an uncharacteristically lucid and literate moment, Donald Trump tweeted, “What separates the winners from the losers is how a person reacts to each new twist of fate.”
Since Nov. 3, the twists of fate have been numerous, each yielding a progressively dismaying reaction. This has been the grand finale to four years of attempting to shove the U.S. Constitution through the Oval Office paper shredder, and this last act is a whopper. How ever is Trump fitting all this in between golf games?
When Donnie announced his presidential bid, he proclaimed to a crowd at Trump Tower, “We need a leader that wrote ‘The Art of the Deal.’ ” Oops! Seems we elected the wrong guy. Tony Schwartz, a writer at New York Magazine, actually penned the book. His editor said, “Tony created Trump. He’s Dr. Frankenstein.”
Indeed! In The Art of the Deal, Trump/Schwartz (Schwump?) writes, “One of the problems when you become successful is that jealousy and envy inevitably follow."
Ah, yes! Others want to be Trump, and they're vying for Biggest Loser runner-up. Specifically, 126 congressional Republicans and 18 state's attorneys general who signed on for the revamped Trump University "Loser Tutorial." These un-Americans are striving to lose their seats come election time, although I'm not sure we need to wait that long.
"The Biggest Loser" ran on NBC for 17 seasons before its relaunch on NBC's USA Network. One medical expert called the show "vile" and one that "science (and human decency) says never should have been reborn." But what does he know?
It's all about ratings, and the prevailing thinking by NBC decision-makers has been that the formula works. These were the same executives responsible for quashing Ronan Farrow's investigative reporting on Harvey Weinstein while concurrently covering up the network's own internally fostered culture of sexual exploitation.
Trump's formula has been to lie, attack anyone who dares disagree with him, and trample the Constitution. Amazingly, this formula has proven effective repeatedly, and with no repercussions. Both shows — NBC's and Trump's — in their formulaic vileness have contributed to a culture of voyeurism. How do we look away?
"The Biggest Loser" is one of the longest-running reality shows of all time. The Trump presidency has only seemed longer. I must confess, I didn't watch the first 18 seasons, but I've been glued to my seat for the 19th. I understand that there was similarly no shortage of scandal, cheating, ranting and abuse in the prior seasons.
Contestants are put through their paces, and no more so than during the weekly "Last Chance" workout. We keep thinking we're witnessing this "Last Chance" workout from Trump and his team: treasonous congressional sycophants, White House rats going down with the ship, and wacko legal triumvirate. Lead goon Rudy Giuliani is bolstered by evangelical Stepford wife Jenna Ellis and alien from outer space Sydney Powell. How Larry, Moe and Curly have not been disbarred is beyond me.
This president has been far more concerned with losing the election than with losing 335,000 American lives on his watch. These pandemic victims and their loved ones are the true losers of 2020. This somber reality is beyond tragic, the result of a combination of narcissism, negligence and depravity. As we continue to watch history repeat, I'm less than optimistic we will learn from this. How much I hope 2021 proves me wrong!
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
