Are you besieged by black flies? Do they wreak havoc with your outdoor plans? Do they, for six weeks every spring, make you wish you lived anywhere other than the most beautiful place on earth?
Friends, I have the solution. Put aside your views on my politics, my heresy, and as one particularly insightful reader recently brought to light, my fascism. Believe me, you want me nearby. Very. I'm possessed of superhuman magnetic qualities that, much like Sirens to sailors, have proven irresistible to the tiny bloodsuckers. Given the choice, they gravitate away from all other feeding sources and toward me.
My popularity surges in May and June. Those "in the know" no longer spray their yards for bugs. These folks understand that inviting me to their backyard barbecues is the environmentally friendly option.
Late last summer, after the passage of time had eradicated all proof of their lust for me, I was at a friend's boutique on the coast. I espied a pretty, flowy scarf.
I'm not a scarf person, much as I'd like to be as evidenced by the profusion in my closet of pretty, flowy scarves, tags still affixed. I envy those who pull off with such aplomb this ornamental accessory that coordinates and adds an air of chic to many an outfit. Believe me, I've tried to find my place among them, but what looks stylish and self-assured on so many looks like a mistake on me. The problem is in the application. I can match and color-coordinate with the best, but I lack the skill involved in the wrapping/tying/knotting process.
But this particular scarf made by Insect Shield was touted as a surefire bug repellent. Hmmm ... I was skeptical. My friend lives on the coast and not in black fly territory. And it's hardly lost on me that scarves by nature obscure the back-of-the-neck real estate that serves as a smorgasbord for these bloodthirsty rascals. Black flies are, however, adept at permeating boundaries, and I imagine a regular scarf would prove little more than a temporary barricade, as seems to be the case with my brassiere.
My coastal friend assured me she knew something about the miniature menaces. Her sons played high school baseball, and she traveled to baseball fields all over Maine. She recounted one particularly nasty afternoon in Gray. While other spectators were tormented, she, swathed in her scarf, was blissfully bypassed.
Enough said. I grabbed the scarf. I've waited nearly a year to test its mettle, but last week I went outside, and I was discovered! I retrieved my scarf and braved the backyard. I was more dressed up than I'd been in 14 months, though I'm not sure the canine company I was keeping was sufficiently appreciative.
The scarf proved so effective I went immediately to the Insect Shield website to see what all they might offer. Eureka! They have a full line of clothing for women, men and kids, workwear, gear and accessories. They even have pet gear. Fire up the shopping cart and add five bone and squirrel bandanas!
The icing on this bug-free cake is that the treated fabrics retain their efficacy for at least 25 and up to 70 washings. This allays any fears that I might be stinky at your barbecues. Although, if I'm repelling black flies, will I still be attracting invitations?
My Insect Shield box arrived as I was heading out of town, so I have yet to try out my new wardrobe. My husband, however, for whom this spring has meant "a tick a day," plucked from the box his new Insect Shield socks, and he seems loath to take them off even to shower.
The garments are treated with permethrin, about which I choose to know little more than it's EPA-registered. If it's good enough for the EPA and I emerge from black fly season relatively welt-free, I'm in. My husband is familiar with permethrin as a treatment for sarcoptic mange. I once brought an infested dog home from a shelter. Deduce what you will.
Heretofore I engaged in grueling and continuous hand-to-wing combat, battling the beasts with a hand-held bug zapper, but the noise so terrifies one of my dogs I'm unable to defend myself in her presence. I'll be facing this season clad scarf to toe in Insect Shield. While the significance of black fly lives is debatable, this better suits my pacifist nature.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
