Last week, five female Olympic ski jumpers were disqualified from their event final because their uniforms weren't tight enough. That makes me feel better.
My husband and I are on vacation for the first time in two years. We're in Florida, and he simply can't allow me to gloat that we're basking in the tropics while friends back home are freezing. He checks the weather repeatedly and reports it's been 50 plus degrees almost every day. Much like N.H. Executive Councilor David Wheeler, I'd rather not know this.
Wheeler prefers to be fed only information that furthers his narrative. He's determined to believe, despite assurances to the contrary, that state funds for women's health centers pay for abortions.
In December the Executive Council rejected yet another effort to provide over $1 million for non-abortion health-care services for low-income women. Health Commissioner Lori Shibenette asked Wheeler if there was anything she could provide to convince him otherwise. Wheeler's response? "No." After which, I'm told, he plugged his ears with his fingers and stuck out his tongue. Elective knowledge? Voters can fix this in November.
Back to Florida, disqualified ski jumpers, and the connection I need to make between the two.
Our first stop was Miami, Florida's biggest draw as it contains my daughter. Our hotel had a fabulous rooftop swimming pool, our destination the afternoon reality in the form of spandex smacked me across the face. Literally.
Swimming entailed stuffing my post-pandemic body into a pre-pandemic bathing suit that turned out to be a good two sizes too small. I filled every crease and crevice. This took a physical feat of Olympian proportion. To give an accurate visual, this is a tankini so the top pulls on over the head. The bodice is ruched. Neither ripple nor fold remained by the time I was completely encased.
The pool did not disappoint. But parting company with the bathing suit presented its own set of problems. I thought getting the tankini on dry was challenging. I was ill-prepared for extricating myself wet. I got stuck. Completely. Most awkward. Forced to shed any last vestige of dignity, I called to my husband for assistance.
The following morning found me emergency bathing suit shopping.
I worked the Olympics "scandal" to my advantage. Shame on you five fit, svelte competitors. Cheaters. You bring disgrace upon your countries. I, however, have proven a worthy contender. Were I in Beijing I'd qualify in a heartbeat.
Onward to Key West on Super Bowl Sunday. That was a scene. If Duval Street on a regular evening isn't wild enough, this was like middle-aged spring break. While I don't follow football, I do follow the football commissioner. Lest you think that odd, I went to school with Roger Goodell who was a year behind me in Bronxville.
With the NFL embroiled in charges of racial discrimination, Roger found himself in a PR pickle while readying for his annual news conference. Ex-Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL which the league claimed was “without merit.” Days later, however, Goodell sent a memo to the teams reading, “Particularly with respect to head coaches the results have been unacceptable. We will reevaluate and examine all policies, guidelines and initiatives relating to diversity, equity and inclusions.”
That sounds impressive, but Will Leitch of the Washington Post believes otherwise. The lawsuit "created a dilemma for Goodell, and for the league. The last thing the NFL wanted was to look insensitive to racial issues, particularly with a player base that is about 70 percent Black." He calls Goodell's memo an "underwhelming effort." Ouch!
During the news conference, Goodell appeared to try to reconcile the two contradictory statements, and acknowledged there was “work to do.” A diversion tactic?
Leitch points out that despite Goodell's claims that the NFL espouses “diversity as a value,” the league has only three Black head coaches, two of whom were named pursuant to the lawsuit. Admittedly, this looks fishy.
Leitch concludes, "Goodell was smooth, comfortable and in control, but he also made sure to let you know he felt your pain. It was, dare to say, downright Clintonian."
Back to Key West. There was a disabled rooster living on the grounds of our hotel. Clearly no match for the able-bodied roosters, neither was he a fool. Rather than allow himself to be bullied and have his dinner stolen, he was two steps ahead. At the indication of an approaching bird he distanced himself from his food leading the potential adversary away, waiting to return to his dinner. It was a diversion tactic at which he was quite skilled.
There's a picture of the rooster on a hotel bulletin board. His name is Roger.
Jonna Carter lives in Center Conway.
