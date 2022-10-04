Scientist Temple Grandin once determined that as dogs evolved and became domesticated their brains shrank. This leads me to conclude that my coonhound Daisy is further evolved than most.
Grandin also posits that within this time frame “our brains were shrinking.” This might explain why I kept Daisy when nobody with half a functioning brain would have done so.
In a new book titled “The Science of Puppies,” Alexandra Horowitz, scientist at Barnard College’s Dog Cognition Lab, chronicles her findings of the first year of a dog’s life. (That would be the first seven in dog years.) According to a New Yorker essay by Rivka Galchen, Horowitz, purportedly “in the service of science,” got a pandemic puppy.
She already had two dogs and a cat. “Scientist” is clearly more palatable than “hoarder.” I guess this makes me a scientist as well.
In school, I hated science class. I took the bare minimum required to graduate high school, and two “fluff” science classes to fulfill college requirements. It’s ironic that now I’m a scientist — a scientist of coonhounds. The curve balls life throws at you.
Horowitz’ research reveals that “a puppy’s cuteness peaks around eight weeks of age.” This is when mothers can begin to find their little darlings “irritating.” Daisy has practiced for eight years (eight human years) and perfected the art of irritating her mother.
Horowitz claims “There isn’t a lot of research on the adolescent stage of dogs.” I beg to differ. I have done the research, made exceptionally easy by Daisy as hers has been a very protracted adolescence. Eight years. Human years.
Last week, my husband and I took a week away as we’ve rarely done since COVID, and not once since moving to Maine. We were planning to spend a few days on the Maine coast before driving to New York to visit my mother. We decided to take Jackson with us. He’s the non-coonhound of the pack, and as such more responsive to the requests of management. This makes him easier to travel with, and — well, just plain easier. These same requests are thoughtfully considered by the coonhounds, but ignored as often as not.
Jackson was indeed a fine companion, prompting us to ruminate on how fine life would be were he an only child. Daisy, offended by having been left behind, was having none of it. Bonnie, the dog sitter, called to report that in her brief absence “someone” had eaten a portion of a rug. She couldn’t be sure who was responsible, but I could. I have another rug undergoing extensive repairs.
The next day we decided to celebrate one of the last beautiful days of the season, and we headed to Wiscasset, Maine, home to Red’s Eats and the best lobster roll on the planet. It was a spectacular day, and as such we were not the only people to have had this idea.
A long wait at Red’s is a given, but the three of us took our place at the end of a line that wrapped around the shack and on down the street. After one hour and 45 minutes the end was in sight. It was then I got the text, and with it a most unfortunate picture.
How to be delicate about this? Daisy had been outside, apparently straining to rid herself of rug, but had been able to eliminate only a portion. Some was “dangling” and, I was told, not extractible. It was going to require an emergency visit to the Maine Veterinary Medical Center in Scarborough, an outstanding resource with which I’m far more familiar than I’d like to be. Daisy is, if I may be so indiscreet, of celebrity status there.
I told Bonnie we were well up the coast, but we’d meet her in Scarborough. I hung up and Scott, looking quite panicked, said “Could we get our lobster rolls first?”
By the time we arrived Daisy had already been taken in to be examined. We handed poor, unsuspecting Jackson over to Bonnie and sent them on their way as we hunkered down until well into the evening to await word. They were able to resolve the issue, and after testing, x-rays and further consultation she was released to us with instructions for strict observation.
Daisy proceeded to settle on Jackson’s bed in the back seat of the car, delighted to have become our new traveling companion.
Jonna Carter lives in Brownfield, Maine.
