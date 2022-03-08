It’s been revealed that a New Hampshire city ranks eighth in the U.S. for best Wordle solving averages. The brainiac city? Portsmouth. Certainly it’s not Concord — at least not during legislative session. Ukrainians took down road signs to confuse the Russian tanks. Can New Hampshire’s DOT take down road signs to confuse the Free Staters?
As the House legislative session returns to the “cozy” Representatives Hall this week for the first time in two years, there are no testing requirements being imposed by Speaker Sherm Packard, and Republicans continue to deny disabled and medically at-risk Democrats remote access, in essence denying them their vote. The man at the forefront of the battle for remote access, House Minority Leader Renny Cushing, just died. Is he not owed at least this much?
And yet with these fine congressional Republicans it’s just “one damn thing after another” — which also happens to be the name of a steamy page-turner released yesterday. Bill Barr has written a memoir of his second go-round as U.S. attorney general. I’m going to surmise that rather than a tell-all, it’s a tell-half. How about a tell only what will shed the author in a good light? And because I can’t imagine what that could possibly be, it’s also a mystery.
Barr’s book is a belated effort to completely exonerate himself and to claim (news flash) that Trump was unfit for office — aka the pot calling the kettle orange.
This is the man who fronted his boss’ stroll across the street on the heels of the clearing of mostly peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square by tear gas and force. It begs the question: Why did the toady cross the road? To accompany his oh so devout executive-in-chief for a shameless staged Bible brandishing. If you recall, Barr made an earlier appearance in Lafayette Square to alert law enforcement of the event, purportedly to ensure an uninterrupted crossing. Barr’s clearing of space for Trump’s folly was but a metaphor for their “working” relationship.
The stunning use of force at Tiananmen — I mean Lafayette — Square, and the protesters’ face-off with inappropriately dispatched law enforcement, was suggestive of so many incidents of silenced voices in barbaric regimes. It’s remarkable to witness the commonalities among passionate determined citizens intent upon justice who willingly place themselves on the front lines to confront ruthless dictators. It’s probably not much of a stretch to presume that Vladimir Putin’s attorney general is not only keeping a detailed journal, but has pre-ordered Barr’s book on Amazon.
Other shining moments from Barr’s tenure include sabotaging the Mueller report and reducing Roger Stone’s sentence. And who can forget his struggle to answer the House Judiciary Committee’s question, “Is it ever appropriate for the president to solicit or accept foreign assistance in an election?”
Chris Truax wrote in USA Today, “Barr’s repeated interventions in the Justice Department in support of Trump’s political goals have blackened what was once a sterling reputation.” Billy, try as you might to exonerate yourself via your narrative, you were nothing more than a Trump sycophant looking to cash in at the end of the day. You’re clearly not as smart as you think you are. That you’re smarter than My Pillow’s Mike Lindell (and who isn’t?) because you knew when to cut the cord, hardly restores any decency to which you may once have adhered.
Barr’s fawning resignation letter absolutely gushed over Trump as he claimed to be “proud to have played a role in the many successes and unprecedented achievements you have delivered for the American people.” It goes on to say, “Your record is all the more historic because you accomplished it in the face of relentless, implacable resistance,” and “Few could have weathered these attacks, much less forge ahead with a positive program for the country.” Holy cannoli! How things have changed now that he’s re-written history.
Completing the Barr/Trump threesome was Mitch McConnell, also belatedly hedging his bets on country over politics. Prior to Jan. 6, McConnell was in cahoots with Team Trump up to his many necks. Referencing Georgia’s pivotal senate election, he’s reported to have said to Bill Barr, “We need the president in Georgia...And so we cannot be frontally attacking him right now.” Agreed. Especially since all evidence points to the fact that Trump may soon be serving time, and as such not going to be attacked from the front.
Jonna Carter lives in Center Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.