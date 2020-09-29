Campaign season is in full swing in New Hampshire. Ours is purportedly a “battleground” state, and as such, we are under siege. My head is spinning as we are courted by the many political luminaries from Team Trump who have descended upon us in a post-convention assault.
These visits culminated last week in North Conway with an appearance by social media star, internet troll and FOX “News” regular, Donnie Junior. And anyone who thought the next full moon would not be until Oct. 1 was not in attendance at the Lobster Trap restaurant last Thursday.
Junior is the proud face of the carnivalization of his father’s campaign, having made his mark meeting with Russians and spreading memes about pedophile Democrats. As disturbing as the Trump campaign’s barrage of dangerous untruths is, we know there are no depths to which they will not sink.
What proved more distressing was the obfuscation of the Biden agenda that played out across the street from the event. That circus was indefensible as it weakened the credibility of the left — not only in the moment, but far beyond time and place. The photo of Quddus Snyder mooning the opposition has gone viral and energized the Trump campaign, giving it incredible fuel. What makes it especially damaging is that unlike their lies and their manipulations of facts and photos, this needs none. It was handed to them on a silver platter, serving up to Team Trump something that up to this point had been elusive — the truth.
It’s not Mr. Snyder’s message but his methods that are at issue. And truly, when the message is obscured by the methods, what purpose is served? As anyone who has driven through Eaton of late can attest, this erstwhile picture-perfect village has been beset by the sign wars. A multitude of signs and flags litter houses and front yards all around Crystal Lake and beyond. It appeared upon driving through town the other day that the “barge” has been removed from the middle of the lake. Still, elsewhere evidence looms large of the ineffectiveness of extreme approaches.
I could not agree more that the Confederate flag adorning one house in Eaton is offensive and a blight on this lovely village. There’s another in a yard on Old Mill Street in Center Conway.
Make no mistake, the individuals flying these flags are intending to offend. I don’t believe kindness and consideration can be taught to unkind and inconsiderate people. They care not one whit about the upset caused to their neighbors and their communities. There is no educating those who so proudly flaunt their ignorance. The only way to counter their actions is by our own resolute modeling of kindness and consideration.
I don’t know how to convince an individual that flying a Confederate flag is an abominable choice for innumerable reasons, but neither do I know how to convince a grown man that mooning is not an effective political tool. The last time I was treated to such a spectacle was by a group of 15-year-old boys in league with my own son. They’d outgrown this behavior by the time they turned 16.
In the words of Mr. Snyder, “Trump is a tyrant and a criminal.” So true! But what part of this message do you think was conveyed? Instead, you’ve armed the Trump campaign with at least one picture and a video. Trump and his enablers spread conspiracy theories and dangerous lies embraced by uneducated masses — people about whom these empowered Republicans care nothing. I don’t pretend to know how to effectively combat this shocking behavior that becomes more abhorrent almost daily, but I’m pretty sure the answer is not mooning.
Not long ago, the Democratic Party was the party of dignity as personified by the Obamas. What I see staring back at me from page 7a in Saturday’s paper is anything but ... and anything butt. I ask that we all remember the immortal words of Michelle Obama, who said, “When they go low, we don’t drop trou.” Or something to that effect.
In closing, let me quote Junior girlfriend Kimberley Guilfoyle’s convention speech heard round the world: “THE BEST IS YET TO COME!!!!!!!!!!!”
Boy, I hope so. Please tell me we’ve seen the worst!
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.