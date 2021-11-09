This past week, there was a passing of consequence — to me, to my family and to legions because Ralph Guild’s swath was massive. His is perhaps not a household name, and those not in media — specifically, radio — are unlikely to have known of him. I can say conclusively that these folks have missed out.
When my mother insisted she did not want to raise her young family in New York City, we relocated 20 minutes and a world away to Bronxville. I was 8 years old and my brother was 6.
Ralph and his gorgeous wife, Calla, had essentially a mansion directly across from my childhood home on Ridge Road. I adored the Guilds. They had five children, and their middle daughter was my brother’s age and a good friend.
Ralph Guild had impeccable business acumen and astounding professional successes, but his value to me was personal. In a word, Ralph was glue. He had a unique gift for assembling and affixing, and not for the here and now but for future generations and posterity. The man built a far-reaching network bonding all of us who knew him.
Fast forward to 1999. A few months after I moved to the Mount Washington Valley, my mother called me. “Are you anywhere near Bartlett?” The woman had a vacation home near the Scenic Vista. Clearly geography was not her forte. “The Fritzingers’ daughter lives in Bartlett.”
I mentioned in a prior column the first person I met in the area, Bob Kantack, was from Bronxville, and while we didn’t know each other (Bob is older, and our paths in school hadn’t crossed), our parents were friends. The Fritzingers, great friends of my parents and the Guilds, also lived for a time in Bronxville. (Who from Bronxville would ever find their way up here? Apparently three of us.)
Jump back in time to Ralph Guild and his gatherings of a core group of close friends and their families. When the Guilds installed an in-ground swimming pool, I, a fish once removed, essentially lived in their backyard from Memorial through Labor Day. I was annoyed when the Guilds’ gatherings would clutter “my” swimming pool with other kids, particularly ankle biters, among whom were Karen Fritzinger and Brian Lange.
My parents, the Guilds, the Fritzingers and the Langes were tremendous friends, and the friendships were fostered by Ralph for whom connection was paramount. Ralph’s success as a radio magnate were mirrored by his success as a real estate magnate. He assembled his friends and their families at the Guilds’ many luxurious homes across this country and beyond.
Real estate spoke volumes to my parents, who essentially never met a town they didn’t like and for whom “rent” was a foreign term. They and the Guilds would “shop” together, although at very different price points. My parents’ holdings were considerably more modest. Considerably! (i.e., the little house tucked behind the Vista store.)
When my mother told me about the “Fritzinger girl,” now Carr, I called Karen immediately. “I guarantee this is the strangest phone call you’re going to receive all day,” was received with delightful laughter. To this day, I count Karen Fritzinger Carr among my close friends. It was she who told me about Ralph’s passing when we had dinner earlier this week.
My father, Ralph, George Fritzinger, Monte Lange and another radio mogul, Bob Fuller, were tremendous friends and apparently legendary in New York City for antics, details of which I’m sure I don’t want to know. Bob Fuller owned radio stations throughout Maine. He’d for a time worked for Ralph, and Ralph was his mentor.
When my son Christopher graduated from college and was looking for work, Karen’s mother took notice and contacted Bob Fuller. Fuller had sold his stations to Townsquare Media but was still connected. Christopher was granted an interview with Townsquare where former ankle biter Brian Lange had recently assumed the reins. None of our “second generation” had made the connection, but Brian’s father Monte said to his son, “If you don’t immediately hire John Mack Carter’s grandson, you’re an idiot!”
It occurred to me that our local radio father/son team, Ron and Greg Frizzell, would know of Ralph Guild. Ron had met Ralph at various conventions but was only peripherally acquainted. “Ralph Guild was a legend to all of us in the broadcast industry.” Ron told me I should speak with one of his closest friends who knew Ralph well. That friend? Bob Fuller. I do believe Ralph is chuckling from his perch above.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
