“Cancel culture” has eclipsed “fake news” as the Republican catchphrase of the moment. To wit, recently Mr. Potato Head has been castrated. Anyone in possession of specific Dr. Seuss volumes has become rich overnight. But by far the most striking example of cancel culture is how the Kool-Aid faction of the Republican Party is in the business of censuring all who don’t partake. There’s woke, and then there’s comatose.
Nothing spells cancel culture like trying to cancel personal integrity, overturn elections and disenfranchise voters, all of which equates to trying to cancel democracy. Apparently, it’s OK to censure and shun somebody for voting his/her conscience and displaying a conviction to decency and an allegiance to what the Republican Party represented until 2016 — when suddenly it didn’t.
I’ve watched in disbelief as this has played out on a national level and here as Sherm Packard’s New Hampshire Republicans are in the process of marginalizing the Dems from the process of representation. Now it’s knocking on our door right here in Carroll County where New Hampshire’s arguably most prominent vacation homeowner has been shunned by his own party. That’s right, the Carroll County Republicans have censured Mitt Romney, and he is not welcome at their events. Literally, no soup for you, Mitt! Let’s call this what it is: bullying, plain and simple. Oh yes, and childish.
The Carroll County Republican Committee is chaired by Frank McCarthy, quoted in The Conway Daily Sun as saying, “It’s time to have backbone and stand up for what we believe is right.” Are we so far gone that anyone believes this is right? Perhaps “right” needs to be defined for these folks.
During their meeting last week in North Conway, Carroll County Republicans censured not only Mitt Romney, but every member of the U.S. House and Senate who voted for impeachment. That must have shaken the traitors to the core. Take that, Liz Cheney! Susan Collins should feel particularly chastened as this influential and judicious group is calling for her censure in Maine. So many Soup Nazis, so little thyme.
NH Journal was told of the closed meeting, “passions on behalf of President Trump and against these ‘renegade’ Republicans ran high.” Max Ledoux, who drafted the censure resolution said, “Half of the members at the meeting were wearing MAGA hats.” Rest assured, if their thinking is a little skewed, their fashion sense is spot on.
I’ve done some research and found a book I’m going to recommend to the committee. It’s Betsy Evans’ “You Can’t Come to My Birthday Party: Conflict Resolution with Young Children” which features a six-step mediation program adults can use with Republicans. It includes “stories of actual conflict experiences from preschools, Head Start centers, child-care centers, and homes. Through these stories and the dramatic color photos of conflict resolution in action, readers can ‘see and hear’ (Republicans) resolving disputes successfully, guided by adults using the six-step process.” There’s a chapter on bullying prevention which is what we clearly need to focus on.
I decided to navigate their website to learn a bit more about The Carroll County Republican Committee. Their mission statement reads: “The Carroll County Republicans mission is to promote a conservative philosophy in government centered on the premise of individual freedom.” They need either to refresh their platform or rewrite their statement. Or is the bastardization of “freedom” the next Republican battle cry commandeered by Ted Cruz?
Following the mission statement is “The Republican Oath,” which is less open to interpretation and includes the principles, “We believe that good government is based on the individual and that each person’s ability, dignity, freedom and responsibility must be honored and recognized. We believe we must retain those principles worth retaining, yet always be receptive to new ideas with an outlook broad enough to accommodate thoughtful change and varying points of view.”
I don’t delude myself that there’s any hope for the party wingnuts. It’s the others who, in capitulating to the bullying and what they know to be baseless conspiracy theories, have exposed themselves as a bunch of neutralized Potato Heads who have checked their figurative (presumably) testicles at the door. What we’re witnessing is the “blue scare,” and it’s cancel culture, pure and simple. To have it rear its ugly head in our neighborhood is truly disturbing.
Slide on over to the independents, Mitt. Soup’s on!
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
