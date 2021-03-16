Today's column examines the latest scandal to hit the White House. No, this isn't "Not so Sleepy Joe" challenging a critic to a pushup contest. No, this isn't Hunter pocketing billions in titillating illicit schemes with China or Ukraine or wherever he might be traveling these days. This isn't even Jill using a legitimately earned honorific. This is far more grave, and if allowed to escalate could result in another kind of grave. But we won't go there.
I'm talking about Nipgate, and the perpetrator is First Dog Major. Or is he Second Dog? The offense is aggravated assault. Major bit a security guard on White House grounds, so there are probably witnesses and undoubtedly security camera footage. Unless it's been erased!
There are many questions. Is Major repentant? Has he enrolled in anger management? Has he apologized, preferably publicly, and attempted to make restitution? Or is the cold, hard truth that Major is a brilliantly devious sociopath? It was, after all, Major who took down Joe as they were "playing," and Joe has the walking boot to prove it.
Additionally, coming out bit by bit are accusations that Major has been barking and lunging. According to sources familiar with the situation, CNN reports "he has been known to display agitated behavior on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking and ‘charging’ at staff and security.” Step aside, Andrew Cuomo. This is the story of the week!
Major was immediately banished from the White House, exiled to Delaware with the elder Champ as chaperone, presumably to keep him out of the public eye while the story abates. (Joe, Jill, I feel your pain. I have one dog saddled with the nickname Cujo.)
Out of sight, out of mind? I think not! The indiscretion was not enough to get Major banned from Twitter. The day following the alleged attack, he tweeted, “Aggressive behavior? Never. Good boi just loves humans and want to play. Will miss the White House.” This serves to reaffirm my decision not to participate on the platform.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addressed the incident, saying Major “was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual.”
Speaking of Psaki, can we agree that she is a breath of fresh air — or a revitalizing wind of change — from Kayleigh McEnany? For one thing, Jen doesn't have to plaster her horns to her head before entering the press room.
Dog trainers have chimed in about the buildup of stress that contributed to this unfortunate incident. Adjusting from private to public life is stressful for anyone. And with the horrific dognapping of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs still painfully fresh, is it any wonder Major snapped?
As always, it was refreshing to hear from gun-slinging stiletto-wearing Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, who weighed in via tweet. “Biden can deport his dogs for violent acts, but not illegal immigrants. I guess the White House isn’t a sanctuary city.” Boebert seems unaware that Delawareans are generally not seeking sanctuary in this country, and many can come and go from the state at will. Or perhaps the confusion lies in her inability to distinguish between the species.
A couple of weeks ago, Champ was in the news. Well, not really the news. He was on Newsmax. Host Greg Kelly said, “Doesn’t he look a little rough? This dog needs a bath and a comb and all kinds of love and care.” Indeed, he needs to be cared for like Ted Cruz cares for his poodle Snowflake, recently pictured alone in a frigid house staring out the door waiting for the return of its newly tanned family.
Reagan biographer and canine critiquer Craig Shirley castigated Champ as looking "very dirty and disheveled ... very unlike a presidential dog.” What does a presidential dog look like? Few could argue that Champ looks — and behaves — more presidential than the former president.
Shirley added, “This dog looks like ... it’s from the junkyard.” Ouch! I'm no expert a la Craig Shirley, but to me Champ looks like a 13-year-old German shepherd. The fact that he can stand unassisted is substantial.
As pertains to the current scandal, skin wasn't broken and presumably the security guard will live to see another day. In the grand scheme of things what Major did was minor. Wait until he grabs the pussy!
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
