Blueberry season is in full swing, and my husband and I spent what ought to have been a delightful Sunday morning picking blueberries at Berry Knoll in Eaton. Little-known secret: These are the BEST blueberries in the entire valley!
While blueberry picking sounds peaceful and relaxing, this was anything but. Oh, it began that way — until we were besieged by swarms of .... children. Where were they all coming from? Cars had completely filled up the parking lot, and kids were spilling from them.
I'm ordinarily pretty tolerant of children. I even had two. But there are only so many berries. The pleasurable harvesting devolved into a merciless competition — a race of sorts to the ripest blueberries. I staked out my bushes, but how does one establish the picking boundaries with an adversary who has yet to develop any notion of boundaries? Personal space is a concept quite alien to this crowd.
In my haste to fill my containers, I was less discerning than I like to be. Generally, I pick one blueberry at a time so as to pluck only the choicest, and I remove stems on-site. This is also how I select my Brussels sprouts at Hannaford, once prompting an impatient speed-shopper to utter in exasperation, "I've never seen anyone pick one at a time!" (And, madam, you've never had my Brussels sprouts Caesar, nor will you.) But on Sunday, the pressure of the unruly situation — the mayhem — caused me to grab by the handful indiscriminately, resulting in some less than choice berries finding their way into my containers.
We arrived home with our bounty, battle-weary yet victorious. The experience got me thinking about how I might "cull" the competition, and then it hit me.
I've decided to join the "Maskless Mamas" in their quest to eliminate mask requirements in our schools. It's genius. (I don't think it's a stretch to surmise that these ladies have been berry picking of late.)
With the Delta variant running amok, that pesky CDC has once again weighed in, recommending that schools require masks in classrooms. But really, what does the CDC know? They're a bunch of science geeks. I wouldn't be surprised if next they recommended that we all wear pocket protectors.
Pursuant to the new mask guidelines, The Concord Monitor surveyed several experts as to their thoughts on staying safe. New Hampshire State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said, "Everybody has a different acceptable level of risk." That's true. In my book, risking children is completely acceptable. And I'm sure we can all agree that teachers are an expendable resource. I say let loose the boogers!
I decided to delve further into the CDC's alarmist message. For all things factual, I turn to The New Hampshire Times, the recently launched online publication promising to provide unbiased news coverage. Utilizing reputable sources of the utmost integrity such as Newsmax, The Epoch Times and Granite Grok, is it any wonder I suspended my New York Times subscription? I've instead opted to read "All the News That's Fit to Post." This Times bills itself as "The Truth/The Fake News vs. The People." You can't do better.
A brief search yielded little information about COVID-19 other than it likely originated in a Wuhan lab, illustrating once again that the CDC is creating much ado about nothing with all their hyperbole. Voter fraud is of far greater concern. As are the wily Democrats, their socialist agenda and their belittling and bullying of meek, defenseless Republicans. Marxists! Let's not forget Hunter Biden's laptop (not to be confused with Hillary's emails). Steve Steiner, in a letter to the editor, i.e., a letter to himself, is a little rough on my employer, but news ain't what it used to be.
Of particular interest to me was an "editorial" penned by one of the aforementioned mamas calling their unmasking mission "pro-choice." Knowing this group is so avidly pro-choice just solidifies my decision to align with them. I'm heading to Minuteman Press to have a bunch of "Keep abortion safe and legal" banners made up for all of us to carry at the next school board meeting.
And don't get me started on critical race theory. I'm extremely critical of the theory that allowing children to pick blueberries is anything other than a race.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.