Last week, I landed in Memorial Hospital's emergency room. Readers will remember I paid them a visit in November and hadn't intended to call again quite so soon. I'm fine, so don't worry — or get your hopes up — whatever your inclination.
I'm a voracious reader of MyChart, the Maine Health patient portal, and was taken aback to learn that with all the other testing, an illicit drug panel had been run. That they'd have done this without my consent was disconcerting. This was a mystery ailment and not a head injury from a helmetless scooter ride gone wrong (in which case I'd have been concerned had they not done such a screening.) Nor had I presented in a confused or erratic mental state — any more so than usual.
Truth be told, I was beyond taken aback. I was shaken, realizing I'd been exposed as a fraud. The reckless, dangerous persona I'd carefully crafted over the years was in a moment debunked. The panel tested for 13 drugs, and not one was found. The shame. Blood doesn't lie. Or urine. I'm not sure which was used. All I know is that over the course of several hours, my body was pretty aggressively drained of all fluids.
I told the doctor all he had to do was ask me. He explained that most times that approach doesn't work. Obviously he's not a reader of this column or he'd have known I'm nothing if not transparent.
Have you heard who's not transparent? Beatrice Sparks. According to a newly released book by Rick Emerson, Sparks, a Mormon housewife, changed careers and alma maters as the sun rose and set. She wrote a book titled "Key to Happiness," offering advice for girls and young women on grooming, self-discipline, manners and living every moment as a child of God. A bestseller it was not. But her next book sure was. Emerson's "Unmasking Alice" exposes a woman whose academic and professional accomplishments were dubious at best, determined nevertheless to make her mark.
Sparks made, if not fame, definitely fortune penning the supposed true diaries of troubled American teenagers, the two most famous being "Go Ask Alice" and "Jay's Journal." "Go Ask Alice," by Anonymous, which came out in 1971, was the published diary of an insecure teenager being enticed into an underworld of drugs that ultimately consumed her. A cautionary tale at the very least, it's a candid and lurid depiction of the dangers of even dabbling in drugs. There is nothing so powerful as a true first-person account. Even, apparently, when it's not.
What the ER doctors couldn't tell was how reflective those screening results were of my history. "Go Ask Alice" was a lie? My life is a lie. I was probably 13 when I read "Go Ask Alice," and it had an immediate and lasting impact. This book is the whole reason I never did, and never even considered doing, drugs. A lifetime wasted. Actually, not wasted.
According to Emerson, Sparks convinced her publisher that "Go Ask Alice" was an authentic diary of a teenager that she'd merely edited. Much like her professional accomplishments, there seems to have been a lot of play to this story. Sparks "found" the diary. It was given to her by "Alice" herself. The parents handed it over. You get the picture.
"Go Ask Alice" was critically skewered for its lack of literary nuance and a bevy of less than credible phrases. Critics seemed to have lost sight of the fact that this was a diary, not intended for public viewing, written by a 15-year-old. OK, it wasn't, but that wasn't known at the time.
As an impressionable 13-year-old, "Go Ask Alice" cleaved into me and stayed there. Talk about scared straight. For the uninitiated, the 15-year-old protagonist is lonely and insecure, her father's job having transferred the family to a new town and a new school. "Alice," awkward and vulnerable, is invited to a party where, in her desire for acceptance, she tries drugs. For her, the beginning is the end. She devolves into a life of addiction, then prostitution to finance her addiction, and she ultimately succumbs to an overdose. Whoa! No thank you. Clearly the answer was to steer completely clear, and that's what I did. Hence my squeaky clean drug panel.
And now my permanent medical record reflects the undue influence of a duplicitous Mormon housewife on my entire life. I feel so used.
