Last week, I landed in Memorial Hospital's emergency room. Readers will remember I paid them a visit in November and hadn't intended to call again quite so soon. I'm fine, so don't worry — or get your hopes up — whatever your inclination.

I'm a voracious reader of MyChart, the Maine Health patient portal, and was taken aback to learn that with all the other testing, an illicit drug panel had been run. That they'd have done this without my consent was disconcerting. This was a mystery ailment and not a head injury from a helmetless scooter ride gone wrong (in which case I'd have been concerned had they not done such a screening.) Nor had I presented in a confused or erratic mental state — any more so than usual.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.