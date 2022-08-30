As anyone who follows New Hampshire state politics (and this column) is aware, in 2003 the state was given the dubious honor of being designated home of the Free State Project. The 6,000-plus who have crossed the border have managed to insert themselves into state governance and turn it on its ear.
Rational people didn’t take Free Staters seriously, and so they’ve been allowed to fester. Rational people also didn’t give credence to that clown king Trump, and look how that turned out. We can no longer rely on “rational” to prevail. Free Staters have succeeded in flipping state government — and State House Republicans — to their extremist ideology. Even Gov. Chris Sununu, politically calculating but at least sane, has said the Free Staters are not Republicans, and called three from the Belknap County delegation “crazy.”
Yet, this has been the spring/summer of awareness and reclamation as citizens have dealt a couple of significant setbacks to the Project. The town of Croydon in Sullivan County was in the news a couple of years ago when, per Forbes magazine, selectmen “made a surprise motion to fire the town’s only policeman and dissolve the department ... The 20-year veteran was told to turn in his uniform and equipment, so in a fine show of Yankee spirit, he stripped down to briefs, boots, and hat and walked home.”
One of said selectmen, Ian Underwood, is a Free Stater who claims his goal is less government interference, and to make New Hampshire “as independent as appropriate.” I can’t help but wonder if this includes less government interference in my relationship with my gynecologist. That would certainly be appropriate.
It should be noted that Underwood serves on the board of the Foundation for New Hampshire Independence, an organization promoting secession. Last month he wrote an op-ed for InDepthNH promoting himself as a misunderstood good guy. While that may be true, that pesky secession question lingers on the table.
In March, Underwood again took the town by surprise when, during a sparsely attended town meeting, he motioned to slash Croydon’s school budget by 50 percent. Croydon is the size of Jackson, and like Jackson, tuitions its older students to neighboring towns. That given, it seems that Croydon isn’t exactly going to have carte blanche on a tuition contract. Underwood’s motion passed with an assist from wife Jody, a compadre Free Stater who also happens to chair the town’s school board. (Clearly, Croydon needs to grow its populace so as to be able to fill town boards with other than Underwoods.)
The initial vote stunned the small town and spurred the creation of We Stand Up For Croydon, a citizen’s group that successfully demanded another meeting. Their efforts led to an eleventh-hour salvaging of the town’s public education. In May the school budget was restored resoundingly by a vote of 377 to 2.
Moving east to Belknap County, July saw a walkout of Gunstock’s senior management plus a good chunk of staff, leading to immediate closure of the mountain’s summer operations. Gunstock is county-owned, led by a Free Stater-usurped all-Republican delegation. The vociferous chairman is our old friend Mike Sylvia, who earlier this year sponsored an amendment for New Hampshire’s secession from the United States. The Gunstock Area Commission is a five-member board tasked with management of the resort and ensuring its financial stability. These five are appointed by the Belknap County Delegation. Herein lies the problem.
It seems there was talk of the county delegation entertaining privatizing the ski area, and by the time they walked that back residents were in “fool me twice” mode. Angry Belknapians began attending meetings waving “Let’s Take Back Our County!” signs, born from which was the bipartisan Citizens For Belknap. Citizens for Belknap took back their beloved mountain and have since entered the political arena, appealing to voters to “rid our delegation of extremists.”
Per their website, “Citizens for Belknap is a group of citizens from across the political spectrum with the common purpose of restoring reasonable, responsible, and representative government to our county...We are fed up with runaway extremism in our County Delegation. We are fed up with representatives who do not represent...And we are fed up with Free Staters and Libertarians who call themselves Republicans and are seeking to shrink the scope of state and local government.”
Adding fuel to the fire was that fun-loving kook, Mike Sylvia, who last week neglected to pledge allegiance to the flag at the start of a Gunstock Area Commission meeting, opting instead to play on his phone. Mike is a different sort of patriot, in that he’s not one. That State House Republicans have elected to throw their hats in with Mike and his ilk casts a dubious light on the patriotism banner they so defiantly wave.
