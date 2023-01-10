As promised, today I will come clean about my running afoul of the law some years ago and ending up in the Littleton courthouse where I pleaded for mercy which, thankfully, was afforded me and I was not relegated to the hoosegow (if they have a hoosegow, but that’s really beside the point).

I’d been doing a lot of work for a valley non-profit event, and I was dispatched to Littleton to pick up event rentals and supplies from Abbott Rental. Once I cleared Crawford Notch, traffic began moving at quite a clip and so I was making excellent time — until I crossed the Bethlehem town line and there appeared in my rearview mirror blue flashing lights.

