As promised, today I will come clean about my running afoul of the law some years ago and ending up in the Littleton courthouse where I pleaded for mercy which, thankfully, was afforded me and I was not relegated to the hoosegow (if they have a hoosegow, but that’s really beside the point).
I’d been doing a lot of work for a valley non-profit event, and I was dispatched to Littleton to pick up event rentals and supplies from Abbott Rental. Once I cleared Crawford Notch, traffic began moving at quite a clip and so I was making excellent time — until I crossed the Bethlehem town line and there appeared in my rearview mirror blue flashing lights.
I was one of several vehicles traveling at the same speed, so I was perplexed. The officer informed me I’d be issued a speeding ticket to the tune of a hefty sum, upon which I inquired as to why I’d been singled out, i.e. victimized. That got me nowhere. I then explained to him my charitable mission, which was the reason I was even in this predicament (well, maybe not technically.) He was an unsympathetic fellow, and I was handed the ticket and told I was welcome to dispute it in court. Incensed, I vowed to do just that.
I’ll take a moment to impart my hard-earned wisdom as pertains to traffic violations. My experience has been if you’re female, young and have all your teeth, you get warnings rather than tickets. When you’re female but no longer so young, and even if you have all your teeth, you’re treated with less indulgence in these instances. A winning personality will only get you so far, so basically you’re going to need to slow down. It was this moment on the side of Route 302 that I was hit with the un-sugarcoated reality that I’d crossed over into that second camp.
I’m not sure if I was offended more by the unjust nature of the traffic stop or by being furnished with evidence that the bloom was off this rose. I set to work preparing my case which appeared to be pretty open and shut. After all, I was taking a stand against a civil injustice. Why had I been unfairly singled out from my fellow speeders when I was simply going with the flow? I was also banking on assurances I’d received from others who’d instituted such challenges that often the officers didn’t show up in court. Case dismissed.
My court date was set for early August, the day after my return from a family vacation. Because I have a July birthday I’d renewed my auto registration before departing. Freshly stickered I left feeling confident. That confidence would be shaken as I was traveling home and it was brought to my attention at the TSA checkpoint that July wasn’t the only thing that had expired. So had my driver’s license.
Panic ensued, but some hasty research revealed a DMV located in Twin Mountain that opened at 8 a.m. Twin Mountain is 20 minutes from Littleton and I was due in court at 9 a.m. Luck was on my side. The next morning I drove without incident on my expired license, arriving at the DMV at 7:45 a.m. to find a line stretching beyond the end of the building. It appeared my luck had taken a nosedive.
I took my place at the end of the line. A state trooper from F Troop across the street (you can’t make this stuff up!) was handing out the requisite paperwork so we could have it filled out before we got into the building. Hoping there might be strings he could pull to move me to the front of the line I mentioned my appointed court time. All I got was a “sucks to be you” look and a warning not to leave before renewing my license.
I’ve not found DMV operations a model of efficiency, and this visit was no exception. It was nearly two hours before I emerged. I called the courthouse and was told a warrant had been issued for my arrest, and I was advised to make an immediate appearance. Absent my righteous indignation I walked into the courthouse deflated. I was told my options were to resurrect my case or to pay the fine. I produced my checkbook.
