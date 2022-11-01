Last week,I wrote about my introduction to feral cats. I don’t consider myself an animal “owner” but rather a caretaker, and I receive from my domestic charges an abundance of gratitude and reciprocity. For the barn cats, however, I exist merely to provide a service. Nothing more.
I keep them supplied with fresh water, litter boxes, a supplementary diet and a large insulated box “home” with straw. During the colder months, their water dishes are heated to prevent freezing, and their box is outfitted with a chicken coop heater. Do they appreciate the effort? Hardly. They keep my barn and property rodent-free, but I’m pretty certain they’d do this anyway. All in all, I afford them a pretty cushy lifestyle, and so I find their utter disdain for me perplexing and so very ... catlike. Perhaps it’s because they make every effort to avoid me that I continue to attend to their every need, hoping one day to be recognized for my considerable efforts.
As we made plans to move to Brownfield, these cats were my primary concern. I knew the dogs would be fine as long as they were with us, but it didn’t appear the cats would be quite so comforted by our company. A neighbor predicted they’d be returning to their old home the moment they were free. Those who’ve read “The Incredible Journey” know cats will go through hell or high water to find their way home. OK that was fiction, but I “did my own research,” and this does seem to be the case.
We didn’t clean out the barn until the very end, but still Thelma and Louise had been horribly disrupted. All furnishings, shelving and supplies were removed, leaving the barn divested of hiding places. We baited two Havahart traps, and the next morning ... nothing. Thankfully the new owners were animal lovers and allowed that it could take some time.
Two weeks later, we caught Louise. She’d need to be contained indoors for a couple of weeks while she learned this new place was where she’d find shelter and sustenance. I was convinced when she heard the familiar howls of the coonhounds she’d feel at home. As seems often to be the case when it comes to these cats, I was wrong.
The morning of her third day of residence she pried a screen out of a window and escaped. I was worried sick. In unfamiliar territory with no shortage of predators — this was a dangerous situation. I hoped beyond hope she’d have the wherewithal to navigate her way back to the South Conway barn. Two evenings later, I saw Louise dart across the Brownfield/Center Conway Road in the direction of her old home.
Louise was not to be fooled again, but we hoped Thelma might be enticed into a trap. We continued into the fall to bait and check them daily. I’m sure when the new homeowners gave us carte blanche access to the barn, they had no idea what they were signing up for. Either to assist or to expedite, they joined us in our mission.
We set game cameras to determine if they were still around. They were, but had company. Raccoons had discovered the property was suddenly coonhound-free, and had the added appeal of tasty treats. They wasted no time taking up residence. I won’t call the cats snobs, but they are cats, and with the standards at this country club having been so dramatically lowered, they departed. For the next several weeks we operated a raccoon relocation program — and when I say “we,” I mean Scott.
Two weeks ago, Scott and I were out of town. I got a text with a picture from the homeowner. There was Thelma — in the trap. We’d been trying for 3½ months, and she chose this moment? She was given water and food, ensuring she’d be comfortable for several hours until we could get there.
Thelma’s containment in her new barn was a lonely business, and I wasn’t convinced that upon release she wouldn’t head back to the only home she’d known. Cats aren’t solitary creatures, and I decided she needed feline company to give her the best chance of acclimating. We’re not giving up on Louise, but for the time being she’s not cooperating. I shared my thoughts with Scott. As always, he agreed.
My first call was to Harvest Hills. Bingo. They’d just taken on five ferals. The cats were miserable in captivity, and shelter staff were delighted in my interest. They asked what I was looking for, not understanding that when it comes to animals I’m not picky. Still, I’ve had enough experience to know that cats don’t necessarily take to others of their species. I knew the greatest chance for a successful introduction was a young male, and there happened to be one. So it was that I brought home Brad Pitt. (And yes, he’s quite a looker.)
I hate that there are unhappy feral cats at Harvest Hills when we have a perfectly good barn. I floated the idea of bringing home a couple more. Scott’s response was, “Please don’t. I’m not saying ‘no,’ but please don’t!” Obviously he’s on the fence.
