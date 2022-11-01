Last week,I wrote about my introduction to feral cats. I don’t consider myself an animal “owner” but rather a caretaker, and I receive from my domestic charges an abundance of gratitude and reciprocity. For the barn cats, however, I exist merely to provide a service. Nothing more.

I keep them supplied with fresh water, litter boxes, a supplementary diet and a large insulated box “home” with straw. During the colder months, their water dishes are heated to prevent freezing, and their box is outfitted with a chicken coop heater. Do they appreciate the effort? Hardly. They keep my barn and property rodent-free, but I’m pretty certain they’d do this anyway. All in all, I afford them a pretty cushy lifestyle, and so I find their utter disdain for me perplexing and so very ... catlike. Perhaps it’s because they make every effort to avoid me that I continue to attend to their every need, hoping one day to be recognized for my considerable efforts.

