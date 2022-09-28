Throughout most of the 19th century, women had few legal rights. They could not vote, hold office, enter the professions, sign contracts, purchase property, borrow money, or be given financial credit. In short, married women were considered legal possessions of their husbands and not legal persons.

However, until the mid-19th century, women could obtain an abortion until “quickening” (the start of fetal movement) which was performed by women midwives throughout the country.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.