Throughout most of the 19th century, women had few legal rights. They could not vote, hold office, enter the professions, sign contracts, purchase property, borrow money, or be given financial credit. In short, married women were considered legal possessions of their husbands and not legal persons.
However, until the mid-19th century, women could obtain an abortion until “quickening” (the start of fetal movement) which was performed by women midwives throughout the country.
Both the church and the rise of the medical profession (made up solely of men) attacked abortion on both moral grounds and on political/economic grounds as physicians wanted to take over the "birthing" of women from their competitors, the female midwives. Thus, by the early 20th century, abortion was illegal in every state.
While abortion was illegal during the first half of the 20th century, approximately 250,000 women annually in the United States sought abortions. Why? First, prior to the 1960s, except for condoms, there was little reliable birth control. Second, sexual violence (including rape, incest, involuntary intercourse, and sexual assault) was and is a disturbingly common phenomenon with between 15-25 percent of women experiencing some form of sexual violence during their lives.
Thus, many physicians (including my stepfather who was an obstetrician) performed illegal abortions in hidden settings (often in prestigious academic centers like Johns Hopkins) throughout the early to mid-twentieth century to address the lack of safe and lawful means of controlling the size (and often the cost) of unwanted pregnancies and their economic impact.
By the 1960s, the Supreme Court continued a constitutional revolution whereby the Bill of Rights were applied to the states. From the Bill of Rights was inferred the legal doctrine of the “right to privacy,” which is inferred from the freedoms contained within the first 10 constitutional amendments
Over the next 50 years, there were many landmark Supreme Court cases that used the “right to privacy” doctrine to create new reproductive rights such as the right to birth control for married couples, the right to interracial marriage, the right to birth control for unmarried couples, the right to an abortion, and the right to same-sex marriage to name a few.
Interestingly, over the past 50 years, the rate of abortions in the United States has decreased to below the number performed when abortions were illegal pre-Roe.
This year, in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion by claiming that it was different than other privacy rights and that it was not consistent with our history and tradition.
What is the likely impact of this decision? First, the United States will divide itself into two nations with states that permit abortions and states that don’t. This will most impact the poor (who can least afford unwanted pregnancies) and will shift the cost to each state’s Medicaid programs which in turn will be shifted to taxpayers.
Second, over half of all abortions are performed medically using two drugs (typically RU-486 or Mifepristone and Misoprostol). Several states have attempted to ban these drugs; however, the Constitution enables federal law to control state law when they are in conflict.
The FDA has a case pending before the Supreme Court as to whether the FDA’s approval of these two drugs can preempt (overturn) state law. Finally, it is unknown as to the political impact of States and their corporate tax base as women make up almost half of the corporate workforce and may have an impact as to which states a corporation chooses to do business in.
This is a complex problem with the majority (70 percent) of voters supporting women’s reproductive right to choose while much of the judiciary and state legislatures are opposed. How it evolves remains to be seen as this is an issue with little, if any, middle ground.
Thus, the future of women’s reproductive rights now belongs in the hands of the voters who should elect congressional and state legislators who support their personal view of who should control these decisions, state and federal legislators or women themselves?
