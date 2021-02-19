Arne Sorenson, chief executive officer of the Marriott Corp., the world’s largest hotel chain, died Monday. Strangely enough, I knew him.
Prior to the pandemic, I was a classic “road warrior,” traveling in excess of 250,000 miles a year as a health-care administrative consultant. It is not a lifestyle I would recommend as it is isolating and extremely tedious with a great deal of frustrating delays, weather, sterile hotel rooms and long days (and nights).
But there are perks that road warriors receive for their troubles, including diamond medallion status from Delta, Avis Chairman’s status and Marriott Ambassador Elite membership. These loyalty programs are designed to soften the inevitable hardships of constant travel, and I certainly appreciated them.
One night, I was staying in a Marriott hotel room when I received a call that said: “This is Arne Sorenson. I am CEO of the Marriott Corp. and notice that you spend a great deal of time with us. I am interested in getting to know you as I think you could help me.”
So began a one-hour conversation in which he picked my brain regarding what I did for a living and I, in turn, learned how he became head of a multinational hotel company when he didn’t have the last name of Marriott.
He was particularly interested in my belief that service drives quality and quality drives financial performance and that I ran daylong retreats on customer service in health care so that health-care executives, managers and clinicians could learn what Disney, The Ritz Carlton (owned by Marriott) and Nordstrom do every day.
He finally asked, “Would you like to be a mystery shopper for Marriott?”
For those who have never heard that term, a mystery shopper is someone outside a company who provides corporate management with insights into how well (or not) their service works.
Arne said: “You spend a great deal more time than I, going to over 100 Marriott properties a year, and I’d like to hear about any unusually good or unusually bad service experiences.”
With that he gave me his personal contact information, including his home and cellphone numbers, and emphasized, “You may call me anytime, day or night if you think it is important.”
With that, I became Arne’s “eyes and ears” and began to provide him with service intelligence when I felt it was warranted. I occasionally found outstanding individuals providing extraordinary service — what I call "service that comes from the soul." It is rare, and you know it when you see it.
I would immediately let Arne know of these extraordinary individuals and consistently received a thank you note from these individuals letting me know that they had been promoted to general or regional manager and that they appreciated my support.
I also let Arne know about the negatives — like a parking scam in Boston where the hotel manager was selling Marriott parking spaces and pocketing the money; overt racism and sexism that were blatant and offensive; consistently rude and disrespectful conduct to guests; or cultures of fear and intimidation by management to staff.
What was remarkable to me was how quickly Arne responded to these concerns. In the case of the unscrupulous manager in Boston, he was fired before I woke up the next morning, and the customers who fell for the scam had their parking payments promptly returned.
When Marriott went through its historic $12 billion merger with Starwood Hotels in 2016, there were the usual headaches merging the two corporate information technology systems, with messed-up reservations, accounts and loyalty memberships. I would spend several hours on the phone with Arne going through the specific issues on the front lines so he could relay these back to his IT team for resolution.
What is remarkable about this man is that he never lost his common touch, his interest and care of the front lines and what it meant to both his employees and customers.
During the Boston parking scam, I called Arne at home at midnight because no parking spaces were left for late-arrival Marriott customers. He thanked me for it and sent me an appreciative note the next day.
Leaders like Arne are rare. I shall personally miss him and the qualities he brought to his life of service. He and his kind serve as an example for us all.
Jon Burroughs, MD, MBA, is president and CEO of The Burroughs Healthcare Consulting Network. He lives in Glen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.