Vaccines are one of our most important public health tools, preventing millions of illnesses and saving numerous lives every year. Vaccines allowed us to eradicate smallpox and nearly eradicate polio. We now have COVID vaccines, but just having vaccines will not halt the pandemic; vaccination programs will. People need to be vaccinated.
There are difficulties with the roll-out of our vaccination program. That is not surprising given the fragmented health-care system we have. Countries with well-organized health-care systems are doing much better with their vaccination rates.
More troubling is the reluctance of some to be vaccinated. Some people are concerned about vaccine safety, likely aggravated by Donald Trump linking vaccines to the election and contradicting his scientific advisers. Luckily, the FDA and the vaccine companies stood firmly with the science.
No steps in the vaccine approval process were skipped in spite of its rapid pace. The combination of early genetic sequencing of coronavirus, the use of the faster mRNA method, the simultaneous production of vaccine during testing and emergency-use authorization allowed the rapid availability of these vaccines.
Vaccine development is normally a long sequential process. Traditionally, vaccines are developed by growing the virus, inactivating it so that it cannot cause disease and then injecting the inactivated virus into the person. The body recognizes portions of the inactivated virus, triggering the immune response to make antibodies against the virus. Growing a virus takes time and inactivation is tricky. Clinical trials to prove safety and efficacy take time.
Usually a pharmaceutical company waits until after there is proof that a vaccine is safe and effective and has gone through the FDA approval process before it starts manufacturing the vaccine. This is so as not to waste money manufacturing vaccines that ultimately prove to be ineffective. Part of “Operation Warp Speed” was financial support to the pharmaceutical companies to relieve them of the financial risk of simultaneously manufacturing a vaccine while waiting for clinical trials to proceed to prove safety and efficacy.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use messenger RNA (mRNA), an entirely new concept for vaccines. This mRNA is the molecule that carries genetic information to the ribosomes in the cell, which read the mRNA to make proteins. Rapid creation of the mRNA vaccines was possible because we were able to quickly sequence the coronavirus genome. Once we had the code, the mRNA vaccine could be developed.
The most characteristic structures of the coronavirus are the spike proteins on the outside of the virus. The mRNA vaccines contain the mRNA, which instructs the ribosomes to make the spikes.
After injection into your muscle, the mRNA induces your muscle cells to create the spike proteins, stimulating the immune system to create the antibodies against the spikes, thereby inactivating the virus.
Given the urgency of the pandemic, the clinical trials were instituted rapidly but followed all of the usual protocols. Independent scientists reviewed the data before the FDA made a decision.
People are concerned about reported allergic reactions. There are risks of allergic reactions with any vaccine. Anaphylaxis is the life-threatening allergic reaction associated with allergies to medications, peanuts or bees.
As of last week, the rate of anaphylaxis for COVID vaccinations stood at about 1.3 events per million vaccinations with no deaths. In context, about 1 in 5,000 people experience anaphylaxis with penicillin; 60 people die each year from bee stings; and about 180 people die from food allergies.
Put in the context of COVID infection, the death rate in the United States from COVID is more than 1 per 1,000 people. Clearly, the risk of dying from a vaccine is many orders of magnitude less than the risk of dying from COVID, regardless of your age.
It will take months to get a significant number of people vaccinated, and even after vaccination, it takes time for people to develop immunity. At this point, we know that COVID vaccines prevent serious disease with an efficacy of about 95 percent, but we do not know with certainty whether it stops asymptomatic infection and transmission. That will be determined with more time.
As a result, it will be important for us to continue with appropriate behavior of wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding get-togethers for a few more months until a significant number of people have been vaccinated. This is not the time to let down our guard.
If you have questions about the COVID vaccine, you should contact your health-care provider. The internet is full of misinformation and conspiracy theories.
Jerry Knirk is a Democratic state representative from Freedom.
