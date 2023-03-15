Since 2014, New Hampshire has charted its own path in providing expanded access to the Medicaid program for low-income families while protecting New Hampshire taxpayers.

This Granite State approach has helped make health care affordable for thousands of people, lowered health-insurance costs, and reduced uncompensated care costs at New Hampshire hospitals which is a hidden tax passed on to employers and individuals with private insurance. After nine years, Medicaid Expansion has proven to be a success and should continue.

