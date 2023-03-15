Since 2014, New Hampshire has charted its own path in providing expanded access to the Medicaid program for low-income families while protecting New Hampshire taxpayers.
This Granite State approach has helped make health care affordable for thousands of people, lowered health-insurance costs, and reduced uncompensated care costs at New Hampshire hospitals which is a hidden tax passed on to employers and individuals with private insurance. After nine years, Medicaid Expansion has proven to be a success and should continue.
The New Hampshire Granite Advantage Health Care Program (Medicaid Expansion) covers adults earning up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level, currently $41,400 a year for a family of four.
Authorization for Granite Advantage expires at the end of 2023, so the Legislature is now considering whether to continue the program. I am pleased to lead a bipartisan coalition as prime sponsor of Senate Bill 263, which would make Granite Advantage permanent.
This legislation has broad support from more than 70 hospital and patient advocacy groups. It is also backed by the business community, including the BIA, many Chambers of Commerce across the state, and the NH Retail Association.
Maintaining our unique New Hampshire Medicaid program makes fiscal sense. The federal government provides 90 percent of the funds for the Expanded Medicaid population, and the program is contingent on that continued federal match. Should Washington ever back out of its commitment, New Hampshire’s program would end.
Opening up Medicaid to working adults has produced real results, and not just for those people receiving services under the program. While it is open to all adults 19 to 64 who meet the income qualifications, young people aged 25 to 34 are disproportionately signing up. This group of young people has been a challenge for our health care system as they are most likely to go without health insurance. But when they get sick or injured, they end up in the emergency room.
New Hampshire hospitals do a great job caring for everyone regardless of their insurance status. But the cost of providing this uncompensated care is a hidden tax as these uncompensated costs are shifted into health insurance policies. It means higher costs for everyone with private insurance.
Prior to Granite Advantage, New Hampshire hospitals reported uncompensated care costs of $157 million per year. As of 2019, those costs have dropped by almost 60 percent.
The number of uninsured Granite Staters has dropped by 58,000, a 42 percent drop since Granite Advantage started. Health insurance premiums are also dropping. The Urban Institute and Robert Woods Johnson Foundation recently reported that New Hampshire now has the lowest benchmark premium in the individual insurance market of any state. Just as important, during the on-going substance misuse and mental health crisis, Medicaid Expansion has allowed people to get needed help and coverage.
Granite Advantage is targeted to help Granite Staters move up the economic ladder. It’s available for people when they need it most, and lets them move on to better paying jobs where they can get private health insurance. In fact, nearly half of Granite Advantage members are no longer enrolled just two years later.
We have built Granite Advantage to protect taxpayers. None of the state’s 10 percent contribution comes from the General Fund. It is instead funded through an existing tax on Medicaid policies, an assessment on policies issued through the high-risk pool, and a transfer from the Liquor Fund.
At a recent public hearing the Senate Health and Human Services committee heard compelling testimony from people who turned their lives around when they had access to health care.
The committee also heard testimony from numerous business groups supporting SB-263. Mike Skelton of the Business and Industry Association said if NH does not reauthorize Medicaid Expansion, “We will return to the dark days when hospitals provided critical health care but received little or no compensation for doing so. The costs associated with uncompensated care are shifted to other payers. In New Hampshire, that is primarily employers in the form of higher health insurance benefits costs.”
Skelton went on to say “We benefit from an overall healthier population. Hospitals and other caregivers avoid catastrophic loss of revenue. Employers and employees across the state benefit from individuals being healthy enough to work.”
On March 9, the Senate in a unanimous and bipartisan 24-0 vote supported SB-263 and continuation of Medicaid Expansion. I hope for continued broad bipartisan support as this legislation moves to the Senate Finance Committee and to the House of Representatives.
Granite Advantage provides health care to those in need, reduces health insurance premiums and makes financial sense. It is a win-win for New Hampshire.
