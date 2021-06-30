Last week, the Legislature voted for New Hampshire’s next two-year budget, which was signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu. This budget meets the needs of people in our state who need assistance while protecting taxpayers and promoting economic growth.
One primary component is greater assistance to cities, towns, counties and schools for property tax relief. Thankfully New Hampshire has avoided an income tax, a sales tax and capital gains tax, but for many, high property taxes are an issue. The final package allocates almost $400 million to mitigate property taxes.
The statewide property tax will be cut by $100 million and replaced by surplus in the Education Trust Fund. Revenue sharing for cities and towns from the Rooms and Meals Tax will increase by $50 million is this budget. A total of $80 million is allocated for road and bridge construction. Cities and towns will be helped with a fund to assist local police departments with the purchase of body cameras. Counties will receive $29 million to help stabilize county taxes.
A second key component is a $102 million increase in education funding for kindergarten through high school. This builds on a $140 million increase in the last budget. The budget also includes $35 million in relief assistance for communities that do not have a significant tax base.
It should be noted that in 2020 an Education Funding Commission recommended restructuring education assistance to school districts that would have resulted in not only the return of divisive donor towns but a large expansion in the number of towns that would have to send property tax dollars (the donation) to other communities.
The only realistic alternative is a 4 percent income tax or the combination of an income tax, sales tax and capital gains tax — none of which I support. Thankfully, this budget does not go in that direction, and our state has taken large steps to meeting its commitment to fund public education.
This budget also lowers the Business Profits Tax, paid mostly by larger businesses, and the Business Enterprise Tax, paid primarily by Main Street businesses. The Rooms and Meals Tax will decrease by a half a percent. While that won’t make a difference in people’s dining-out decisions, it will help attract larger events such as conventions and weddings. Lastly, phasing out the Interest and Dividends tax will help New Hampshire’s seniors.
I have long fought for lowering business tax rates, which the Legislature first adopted in 2015 as we ranked 48th worst in the nation for high business taxes. Opponents claimed New Hampshire would lose millions in revenue. The opposite has happened. Business tax revenue soared as the economy has grown because our state is now much more competitive. The rankings for New Hampshire are more than impressive: lowest unemployment rate in the nation (Economic and Labor Market Information Bureau), lowest poverty rate in the nation (Wikipedia), No. 1 state in terms of job opportunities (WalletHub) and fourth best state to live in (U.S. News & World Report).
The national rankings don’t lie: New Hampshire is doing something right! As our economy has grown, we have invested the increased revenue into education funding and in other areas as well.
The recently enacted budget continues to make major investments in our mental health system, starting with a new psychiatric hospital. This will relieve overcrowding at the New Hampshire Hospital and in combination with more mental health beds and another mobile response crisis unit, relieve mental health patients waiting for treatment in emergency rooms. The budget further funds mental health services for seniors and veterans. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the mental health crisis and this response is necessary.
The budget funds new caseworkers at the Division of Children, Youth and Families and completes funding for the Children’s System of Care. According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, New Hampshire ranks second in well-being of ichildren. The budget continues to fund needed services to prevent child abuse and neglect. The budget also fully funds services for families with a disabled child so that there is not a wait list.
This budget makes an unprecedented investment of $25 million in our Affordable Housing Fund to assist in the creation of workforce housing. The budget also provides a 5 percent increase for the Choices for Independence Program to help keep seniors in their home and provides a $21 million boost for nursing homes.
This budget sets the stage for continued growth to provide economic opportunity for the hard-working women and men of the Granite State as well as employers small and large.
Jeb Bradley is a Republican state senator from Wolfeboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.