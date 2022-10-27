It started in 1980 when workers from shipyard in Polish city Gdansk went on strike. Lech Walesa become a leader of the Solidarity movement that quickly spread from just shipyard workers into white collar workers, academia and students.

As socialism was imposed on Polish people by Russian army after World War II initial Solidarity demands related just to collapsing economy spread into national issues, freedom from Russian control and democracy. Movement appeared to be unstoppable with only one risk — Russian aggression to protect the corrupted system. They did it in Hungary in 1956 and in Czechoslovakia in 1968. I was in Polish military at that time and strongly believe that Russian invasion did not happen because they knew the Polish army was ready to fight any invaders and would always stand by and protect Polish people against a corrupt government.

