It started in 1980 when workers from shipyard in Polish city Gdansk went on strike. Lech Walesa become a leader of the Solidarity movement that quickly spread from just shipyard workers into white collar workers, academia and students.
As socialism was imposed on Polish people by Russian army after World War II initial Solidarity demands related just to collapsing economy spread into national issues, freedom from Russian control and democracy. Movement appeared to be unstoppable with only one risk — Russian aggression to protect the corrupted system. They did it in Hungary in 1956 and in Czechoslovakia in 1968. I was in Polish military at that time and strongly believe that Russian invasion did not happen because they knew the Polish army was ready to fight any invaders and would always stand by and protect Polish people against a corrupt government.
The other factor that prevented Russia from intervention was a strong position of the United States where President Ronald Regan had become as popular in Poland as Lech Walesa.
Lech Walesa become the first post-World War II democratically-elected president of Poland. Gradually, other Eastern bloc countries had become free from Russian supremacy.
It appeared at that time that everyone knew that socialism was dead as it always ends up with political corruption, economic disaster and loss of human lives. At that time, I would never believe that 30 years later I would be in the United States that is on the brink of becoming a socialistic disaster.
The country where people used to live free and proud, the country that spreads freedom all over the world; the country that so many people all over the world dream to come to might seize to exist under leadership of globalist elites and political correctness.
How it is that 62 percent of college graduates in America have positive opinion about socialism. Of course, practically since Vietnam war our school system ended up being dominated by socialists. We have third generation of teachers who have never experienced living in socialistic system but have strong opinion about equality and distribution of wealth.
All they have experienced is life in unprecedented prosperity and freedom given them by capitalism, yet they promote something they have no idea about.
At one point having political discussion one of the persons asked me what it is so that I don't like socialism. There is not enough room in this letter to discuss that but in simple words in addition to economic collapse socialism kills people's souls.
Under socialism unlimited power accumulated by the government so it can control every aspect of people's life. We were able to witness that over the last two years of COVID restrictions. It was almost like the ruling class was testing of how much they can restrict people's personal freedom without much resistance. Unfortunately, lots of Americans failed this test miserably.
In the name of not specific "greater good" they gave up almost everything. They were silent when government restricted us from going to the church or to the gym. Even beaches were off limits. We had to postpone weddings, we were not allowed to visit dying family members at the hospitals or nursing homes. Not mention what happened to schools and students. People were forced to believe that walking one way at the idle of grocery store would make them safe but walking in opposite direction will result in death of grandmothers. They were silent when government started controlling what we can post and what we can read on the internet.
The election is near that would decide about our future. Do we want to follow the road of governmental control or road of personal freedom? Do we want to submit our freedom for free soup, or do we want take risk of making individual choices in the name of pursuing happiness and personal freedom?
