It’s all so tiring and meaningless. All this reporting on gun violence and mass shootings in America. Did you know that there have been 67 mass shootings (four or more deaths in one incident) so far in 2023, more than the days of the year so far. It’s all such a tired refrain.
Oh well, gun owners have rights. Last year, America had 647 mass shootings and overall 44,000 gun deaths occurred in America.
Oh well, gun owners have rights.
It’s hard to believe that it’s now been over 10 years since 20 school children and six teachers and staff were gunned down at the Sandy Hook Elementary School. It was an event that shocked the nation and sparked renewed calls for common-sense proposals like universal background checks, banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines, all of which were opposed by the NRA and the gun lobby, as well as an overhaul of our mental health system. Nothing changed, not really.
Oh well, gun owners have rights.
Instead, we saw more calls from those on the right … let’s arm teachers, increase the police presence in schools … that’ll stop the violence. It hasn’t. Less than a year ago, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a young man with an assault-style rifle gunned down 19 students and two teachers in a rampage that lasted for over an hour. The good guys with guns, the police, were frozen by indecision and did nothing until over an hour after arriving on the scene.
Oh well, gun owners have rights.
Democrats and independents for years have been urging Republican lawmakers to join them in bipartisan legislation that would make common-sense reforms that would decrease these gun deaths. But little has been passed in that regard. President Barrack Obama tried. President Donald Trump never cared to try. President Joe Biden has tried, with a tiny degree of success in the wake of Uvalde.
It wasn’t much, but it was something. Did you know that most gun-owners in America, well over 60 percent by polling, believe in and want these needed reforms? I truly believe that. They are responsible people who know better than to believe the old refrain that the government wants to take all your guns. But, the NRA lobby and the politicians on the right have opposed all these reforms with the same old tired talking points.
Oh well, gun owners have rights.
Of course, what should you care about what’s happening elsewhere. Here in New Hampshire, we do things right, right? It’s true, we’ve had no mass shootings since 1997, when Carl Drega used an AR-15 to kill two N.H. state troopers and others. It can’t possibly happen again, right? New Hampshire is a safe place. It might seem so, but did you know that when it comes to over-all gun deaths (which includes suicides), our state has a higher death rate than Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Oh, and more than New York, New Jersey and California, too. Our laws, amongst the most lax in the nation, make it quite easy for someone, anyone, including those suffering from depression or other like disorders, to get a gun to end their lives.
Our governor, a normally common-sense guy who took sane measures to protect our state during the recent pandemic, thinks the New Hampshire way when it comes to guns is just fine. Is it? Everything’s great until it isn’t.
I hope our state never experiences what has happened elsewhere in America, but I’ll bet the people in countless towns across America like Parkland, Sutherland Springs, Killeen, Columbine, Aurora, and on and on, said the same thing.
Oh well, gunowners have rights.
I’m tired of talk about the Second Amendment … I know it well, especially that inconvenient part the NRA would like you to forget that mentions the term “well-regulated.” The First Amendment is not limitless, and nor is the Second Amendment. You can’t yell fire in a crowded theater (or bar, or church, or grocery store) without breaking the law … the same should apply to guns in these places.
Oh well, gun owners have rights.
We are today raising a generation of children who have every expectation of getting shot in their classrooms. They practice drills for such mass shooting events much like students in the 1950s prepared for atomic war. It’s not fair. It’s not right. We as a country have the ability to change things, but only if we have the will to come together in support of meaningful reforms.
It’s about time we exercise our own rights — to a life free from gun violence.
Glenn Knoblock is a historian and author who is also a longtime lecturer with the New Hampshire Humanities. He lives in Wolfeboro.
