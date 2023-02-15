It’s all so tiring and meaningless. All this reporting on gun violence and mass shootings in America. Did you know that there have been 67 mass shootings (four or more deaths in one incident) so far in 2023, more than the days of the year so far. It’s all such a tired refrain.

Oh well, gun owners have rights. Last year, America had 647 mass shootings and overall 44,000 gun deaths occurred in America.

