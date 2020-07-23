With the presidential election less than four months away now, it’s time for everyone to ask that timeless question: Are you better off now than you were four years ago?
For Democrats and Lincoln Project Republicans, the answer to that question is an obvious one, but for other Republicans, as well as some independents (are there really some left?), perhaps less so.
To aid in decision making for those who might be on the fence, here are some high, er, best just call them what they are, low lights, of this utterly corrupt administration. Here we go.
Donald Trump made two promises about health care. One was that he would replace Obamacare with something “terrific" and that he would knock down state barriers to make good health-care plans available nationally. He gets an F grade for both.
Despite having control of both the Congress and Senate in the first two years, the Trump administration has done nothing to improve health care on either the cost or quality fronts. After four years, he’s yet to propose an actual replacement plan. With all that’s going on with COVID and Trump’s abysmal handling of that crisis, does anyone think he’s really capable of coming up with something to improve health-care access or cut costs?
If you’re not on Medicare and have an underlying health-care condition, this should be an important issue for you, and if you think Republicans care about your health care and what it might cost, please let me know … I have some fine land in Florida for sale.
Trump promised to improve our country’s aging infrastructure, but on this, the simplest bipartisan thing he could have done, despite great hype, he’s done nothing. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, his henchman, has refused to even consider a vote on such a bill as of late. Remember that next time you’re driving around New Hampshire.
Trump actually promised that America would start winning again, whatever the heck that meant. Does it feel like we’re winning to you? Yes, the stock market’s doing well, but most of us know that benefits but a small portion of the electorate.
Here’s where else we’re not winning, the fight against COVID-19. Trump was not responsible for COVID, but he failed to take it seriously. Even if closing our border to Chinese immigrants was a start (that’s debatable, but I’ll give it to him for sake of argument), he did not subsequently provide leadership. In fact, Trump wore a face covering for the first time on July 11. By my calculation, it only took 135,000 Americans to die before he took his own administration’s top viral disease expert’s advice.
COVID testing availability is still a problem in many currently hard-hit states. I’m guessing that this incompetent administration will not fix this issue ever, or at least until, according to my rudimentary math calculations, another 135,000 Americans have died. Now, the administration is seeking to cast Dr. Anthony Fauci as the sacrificial lamb for their failures. I know who and what I trust to keep us safe, and it’s not Trump.
Trump also touted himself as a great supporter of our military. How do you think that’s gone?
We’ve seen the president unabashedly and in a most embarrassing manner (remember Helsinki?) debase himself at the feet of Vladimir Putin, leader of our country’s longest-running geopolitical foe. Relations with Russia don’t feel like a win to me. Does anyone out there remember Benghazi? Of course you do, if you’re a Republican. Four Americans died in that attack and countless hearings were held by Republicans in the aftermath.
Where is that same outrage in the party now that the Russian bounty scheme has emerged? Where’s the support for our troops who are in harm’s way? Or for the families of those whose loved ones may have been lost because of Russian involvement? For anyone, but especially our military veterans, can you accept the administration’s lack of interest or any meaningful reaction to this unsettling news?
Sadly, I could go on — about the historic amount of corruption in an administration that some foolishly believed would drain the swamp. But a day of reckoning is coming, and all of us who have a vote will ultimately be the ones to pass judgment. Where do you stand?
Glenn Knoblock is a historian and author who is also a longtime lecturer with the New Hampshire Humanities. He lives in Wolfeboro.
