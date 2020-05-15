I recently spoke to a pair of high school juniors with very different perspectives on remote instruction. When schools shifted to remote instruction in March, Leslie (not her real name) was committed to keeping a strict schedule. Her pre-COVID routine included getting up early, then focusing on class and a full load of extracurricular activities. She also found time to socialize with friends.
Remote instruction has been really hard on Leslie. “The instruction is OK, but I miss my friends and my sports,” she told me.
Fellow student Melody (also not her real name) has an after-school job at a local pizza place. She has not been particularly interested classroom instruction. She would lose interest and mentally check out in class.
Remote instruction was another thing altogether. Melody now is engaging the material on her own terms.
She says it’s going “really well. I get to set my own pace. If I need to re-review something, I can. If I want to move on, I can. If I need to get up and get a snack, I can (the teachers would not let me do that). I can finish my work faster if I want and have more time for myself during the day and before I go to work.”
Melody does miss her friends, but they still stop by the pizza restaurant for takeout, where they arrange online hangouts. Melody’s GPA has gone up.
For well over a decade, New Hampshire’s central education philosophy has been that students learn differently. We need an education system that recognizes that.
Personalized learning recognizes that students are not cogs in some elaborate machine but are inherently curious learners full of potential. The role of education is not to fill them up with information but to draw out of them all that they can be.
With this academic year almost over, we’re already planning for the fall, and a new meaning of “back to school.”
We need to learn what this period of remote instruction has to teach us.
As we work to get things back to normal, it would be very easy to imagine that the pre-COVID-19 instructional model functioned without any downside.
We know this to not always be the case.
Student assessment results reveal that many students do not reach the proficiency targets we have for them. This is particularly true for economically disadvantaged students, minority and English language learners, and students with individual education plans. While it is appropriate to consider learning gaps for students who may have manifest them as a result of COVID-19, persistent and inequitable learning gaps existed pre-COVID-19.
For some time now, schools have been working to support the social-emotional health of students. Pre-pandemic teen suicide, substance misuse and a host of other mental-health issues were on the rise.
The circumstances of the pandemic are likely to have exacerbated these issues. Yet some students report lower anxiety levels outside of a peer-dependent environment; reduced stress levels as they exercise increased control over their schedules; and even deeper engagement in learning.
Parents report that students with behavioral issues in the structured instructional environment are more engaged in a less structured, more fluid and student-driven learning model.
As we all search for our equilibrium and new normal resulting from this pandemic, it is important that we craft a way forward that captures the strengths of an education system that has served us for decades but also captures the opportunities presented.
In his recent Forbes article, Paul Leblanc, president of Southern New Hampshire University, states, “American higher education cannot respond to the current crisis with a calcified industrial production model of learning.”
This same approach applies to our K-12 system. New Hampshire students deserve nothing less.
The Department of Education is constituting a School Transition Reopening and Redesign Task Force, similar to the committee working on opening the economy. This group of stakeholders from across our educational systems will make recommendations to the governor, the department and local school districts about how to responsibly move education forward. We see this work as a community conversation and, as part of the work, will be conducting public input surveys and encourage participation.
COVID-19 has forced us to an unprecedented shift to remote instruction, and New Hampshire educators, parents and students adapted admirably.
But it also reinforced that all students learn differently. Let’s take that lesson to heart as we work to build an education system that supports all learners when they come back to their school buildings this fall.
Frank Edelblut is commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Education.
