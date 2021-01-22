What radicalized you? It’s a question posed by progressive activists online to spur others to action by making you think about why you believe what you believe.
Over the past few decades, believing that in the wealthiest, most powerful country in the history of mankind everyone should have access to affordable health care, water, food, and shelter has become a radical idea.
We are talking about the basics needed to sustain life. Nothing short of the Declaration of Independence states that life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are unalienable rights. Without food, water, air and shelter, you cannot have any of those things.
I’ve been called a radical and worse, by conservatives and moderates from both parties for years, and wear it as a badge of pride.
Personally, I should have been radicalized when I woke up at Dartmouth-Hitchcock with a spinal cord injury and no health insurance 20 years ago.
To my surprise, my employer was supposed to offer me health insurance at no cost to me. Having previously lived in Massachusetts, I assumed I would have to pay large premiums for health insurance. I was making $8 an hour as an electrical apprentice and living on peanut butter and jelly.
At 20 years old, health insurance wasn’t a priority or in my budget. It was probably for the better because I’m sure that the cost of my acute care alone would’ve blown through the pre-ACA lifetime limits on care in the first week.
Despite that, I went to UMass Lowell to study business and still had faith in the "free hand of the market." That faith started to fade when I tried to re-enter the workforce and that free market told me I’m still not worth a living wage. That is what radicalized me into believing the crazy idea that we all need food, water, shelter and health care.
That radicalization is not to be confused with the Republican radicals we all watched attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Those radicals, urged on by President Donald Trump, were led in the streets by some elected Republican officials. They overran the police they claim to support and attempted to overturn a fair and legitimate election. The very definition of terrorism is “the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims,” and that is what the modern Republican Party is supporting if they continue to support President Trump and pander to his supporters.
In 2016, the New Hampshire Republican Party had the opportunity to put an end to Trump’s marketing stunt of a campaign for president. He lost Iowa, and a loss in the New Hampshire Primary would have put an end to his campaign. However, enough conservatives saw something they liked in his rhetoric, and the rest were willing to sell their souls for a chance at power. Four years later, we have 400,000 dead from a bungled response to a pandemic, record job losses and domestic terrorists attempting a right-wing coup.
I hope to hear loud condemnation of the actions of Trump and his supporters from our local Republican elected officials like Reps. Umberger and McConkey, and Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, as well as from local Republican Party officials like their county chair, the Hon. Frank McCarthy and vice chair Wendy Richardson.
However, their website still has a link to a petition to overturn the November election, where Kenney, McConkey and Umberger were winners, and the host of their monthly meeting. But it has been a week as I write this, and I’ve seen nothing in this paper or on social media.
My hope is that all of you will remember in 2022, 2024 and beyond which candidates and which party officials tacitly support the violent overthrow of the United States government and make sure they never hold public office or yield political power again.
Erik Corbett lives in Conway with his wife and two cats and a dog.
