While I fully support the sentiment and effort behind it, #DefundThePolice might be the worst slogan for a Progressive social movement that I’ve heard.
It does not mean completely defunding police departments, though some municipalities have decided it's easier to disband their force and start from scratch than reform their existing department.
What it does mean in some cases is reallocating funds to social services for mental health, domestic violence prevention and reducing homelessness, among others, so the police don’t have to fill those roles in addition to the rest of their responsibilities. Funds also could be used to fund schools, health care, housing and food — things we know increase safety.
But because of the less than ideal slogan, I fear conservatives and casual consumers of news will hear #DefundThePolice and think there is a widespread movement to eliminate police forces across the country and that anarchy and chaos will ensue.
I believe the phrase came into being because words like "reform" and "improve" have proven to have no teeth after decades of promises from political leaders of both parties.
I remember the L.A. Riots and Rodney King case even if I didn’t understand it in eighth grade. Thirty years later, and the LAPD is still beating people in the streets. There is an entire Wikipedia page on NYPD corruption and misconduct going back to the ’60s. The only thing that has changed is the advent of the cellphone camera.
The biggest reason we’re seeing thousands of people in the streets across the country and world is we’ve reached a saturation point of videos showing police beating and killing unarmed and often innocent people, typically people of color. It seems a new video is released every day and I admit not remembering all the names at this point.
And remember, these videos often sit in internal affairs or DA’s offices for weeks or months before they’re released and investigations begin. It’s only when you see the video that there is sometimes an impetus to investigate.
Perhaps by "defunding the police," we can begin to properly fund social services and prevent the need for so many police officers and mass incarceration. Countless studies have shown that early childhood education helps cut incarceration rates. The United States has a prison population 3 1/2 times that of Europe and 2 1/2 times that of Canada. Some state and some N.H. towns do offer public preschool. However, if you’re a 4-year-old and your parents can’t afford a home in a town like Bartlett, you’re starting off at a disadvantage. If life is a 100-meter dash, you’re starting off 5 meters behind the rest of the field.
Perhaps by "defunding the police," we could do more to end homelessness. It is estimated that it would cost $20 billion a year to end homelessness nationally. The country spends $100 billion on public safety, not to mention $700 billion spent per year by the Department of Defense. How many fewer burglary calls do you think the police would get if more people had the security of knowing where they were going to sleep that night?
You might be saying this is a "big city" problem — police misconduct and corruption don’t happen here. First, your federal tax dollars go to those cities in Homeland Security and FEMA grants. Second, I would point you to a couple of Bartlett police chiefs in the not-so-distant past who themselves ended up in handcuffs.
More recently thanks to a N.H. Supreme Court ruling, information from the Laurie List about officers found to have lied, used excessive force or behaved in a way that could harm their credibility as witnesses, has been released. It includes an officer from Bartlett, four from Jackson, four from Conway, three Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies, five Carroll County corrections officers and 13 state troopers. Why and when they were added to the list varies and sometimes isn’t specified, even on the unredacted portions of the list released to the public.
If we want to keep police misconduct a "big city problem," we need good cops and citizens to hold everyone accountable. Each of you can ask your select board, police commissioners, budget committee or sheriff about the Laurie List and if having officers on it opens up the town or county to lawsuits. Ask if they’re concerned about those officers' conduct in the field. Ask about settlements. Ask what they’re doing to ensure we don’t have to #DefundThePolice.
Erik Corbett lives in Conway with his wife and 2 cats and a dog.
