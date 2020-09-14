In 2016, a Bernie Sanders sign stood in my front yard, and I didn’t support him because he was impersonating a Democrat. I had already disassociated myself from that party in 2004, finding Democrats perfectly pusillanimous in their opposition to neo-con Republicans. Too many prominent Democrats were making themselves saddle-sore riding the fence between hawkishness and pacifism — especially those relentless presidential aspirants, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. Such temporizing allowed the neo-cons to have their way, disrupting the balance of power in the Middle East and introducing police-state precedents at home.
The main appeal for Sanders was an apparent willingness to buck the tide. From a distance, he seemed like an iconoclast. Closer up, he was prickly and condescending, but policy outweighs personality. Eventually, however, I realized that Sanders worshipped his own political icons, all of whom had espoused experiments in utopian economics that always failed miserably in practice. Rather than offering an alternative to career politicians, Sanders personified that entire class. Public office provided his only steady job.
The 2016 election hinted that many voters were looking for a presidential candidate who had not spent his life feeding at the public trough, or clinging to someone who did. I knew little of Donald Trump, but his campaign performance prepared me to expect neither sincerity nor sophistication. I didn’t think he would be able to carry out his stated agenda, and I didn’t think he thought so, either. After a few legislative flops, I figured he would tarnish the promise of nonprofessional public service as thoroughly as Obama had dashed the emerging hope of a post-racial America and a non-interventionist foreign policy.
What I did not anticipate was the Resistance, with its undemocratic refusal to accept the results of the election. The congresswoman I had supported since 2006 went out of her way to broadcast that she would not even attend the inauguration. The violence began the day Trump was sworn in, with masked thugs roaming Washington, smashing car windows and engaging in physical assaults on people whose politics they deplored. Their example caught on, and a week later mass protests met Trump’s first action on immigration, with samples of the mob violence that would become more common. Within a few months, a radicalized Democrat was picking off Republican congressmen with a rifle.
As apprehensive as I was about a Donald Trump presidency, the Resistance soon proved a more disturbing threat to national institutions, not only because of its tactics but because of its intensity and pervasiveness. The preponderance of mainstream media betrayed early and enthusiastic sympathy. Newspapers and newscasters had always let readers and listeners make up their own minds about earlier Oval Office liars, but suddenly they began pointing out that many presidential utterances came “without evidence.” They allowed provocative misrepresentations of Trump’s statements to stand uncorrected, or actively repeated and promoted them, as though to enrage those who remained insufficiently dismayed by what he did say. That broken trust will haunt us long after Trump is forgotten.
The Resistance transformed the Democratic Party into something resembling a religious cult that demands increasingly fervent demonstrations of revulsion for the chosen demon. As the faithful await the Second Coming, no principle seems too precious to sacrifice to achieve the Millennium, including the electoral integrity that underpins democracy itself.
The religious overtones are reinforced by the sanctimony of those professing their devotion to the virtue du jour, and by their disdain for everyone they consider lacking in similar righteousness. That alienating arrogance oozed from a column last Friday by one of the liberal contributors actively solicited by this newspaper. Nominally directed at Trump supporters, but more obviously designed to impress the choir, it might as well have been addressed to “You ignorant scum.” Equally dismissive was Saturday’s illiberal, illogical column lamenting the absence of any “debate”—barely a dozen sentences (and sentence fragments) after the same writer decreed a host of opinions beyond debate.
Four years of explicit and implicit Resistance efforts have aimed to influence what is cast, once again, as a decision between good and evil. From beyond the partisan perimeter, it seems more clearly to be a contest between evil and something even worse.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.