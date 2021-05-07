I felt compelled to write this following Monday's Madison School Board meeting. Madison voters will go to the polls on May 11. They will be tasked with considering a budget that must be fiscally sound while providing the highest quality of education possible.
As of April 26, the 2021 fiscal year fund balance projection was reported to be $774,088.51. This significant amount can and should be used to reduce Madison tax bills. Additionally, it is assumed the school board will set aside a “contingency fund” of 2.5 percent of net assessment. This figure has not been determined yet. Last year, $154,703 was set aside, “just in case."
The Madison School District has not passed an operating budget in two years. We should also note there is $364,647.45 in the Capital Reserve Fund balance for unanticipated special education or building expenses, along with the “contingency fund” from last year.
If these figures, provided by the budget director, are correct, taxpayers can expect over $1 million in excess funds at the Madison School District’s disposal, while operating under a default budget. If you are a Madison taxpayer, were you aware of this?
The Madison School Board has also accepted $249,000 through the CARES Act ($56,000 and $193,000) with the third round of federal government stimulus funds expected to be $500,000, anticipated to arrive this summer. The school board stated that this money would be used on COVID-19-related expenses and the hiring of more staff.
Do the math again: $1.7 million in unanticipated funds for this year. As Madison taxpayers, wouldn’t you be interested in knowing exactly how these funds were expended?
The Madison Budget Committee has voted to recommend the proposed 2021-22 school district budget. But do those hard-working individuals really have all the fiscal facts? My concern is the budget committee is not always given all the facts needed to make the most important budget decisions (my experience). Transparency is key here, but you can’t see what is kept hidden.
While I thank the budget committee for their volunteer time, I do not agree with their decision to support the Madison School Budget as written. And if you care about your tax dollars, you shouldn’t agree either.
I am very concerned that Principal Heather Woodward and the Madison School Board are not making these decisions while also taking into account the current financial situation of Madison citizens, including young families impacted by the pandemic and senior citizens on fixed incomes.
Those concerns must be weighed in the big picture. Taking monetary advantage of the people who support you and cloaking it as being “in the best interest of the kids" is simply despicable. But if you are not paying attention, Madison taxpayers, it will happen once again.
Are you also aware that the following has taken place?
• Transportation has been outsourced. This follows the elimination of the transportation director, replaced with a stipend position that was poorly managed by the building principal.
• The nationally recognized Positive Behavior Supports Program was dismantled.
• A steep and steady decline in student achievement has occurred every year, with no accountability for academic progress.
• The highly successful Response to Intervention (Instruction) Program was dismantled with no emphasis on academic outcomes.
• The recreation director's position and entire Recreation Department was dismantled with no summer programming for the 50+ student participants.
• Multiple positions have been hired without appropriate postings or by following procedures for requiring highly qualified or even certified staff.
When I previously attempted to shed light on these issues, it resulted in individuals attacking me and dismissing my concerns as a “former disgruntled employee.”
I am a former employee who chose to retire rather than compromise my values. And in spending many years at Madison Elementary School, I can speak to the integrity of the people spending your tax dollars.
As a resident and taxpayer of Madison it has becoming almost impossible to support the proposed budgets because of the unnecessary spending.
I would rather be labeled a “Moral Rebel” than once again see my fellow taxpayers be hoodwinked.
There is a reason 20-plus talented staff members left the school over the last few years.
I will always support good education at a reasonable cost for the children of Madison. Balancing out needs and wants in the aftermath of COVID makes the scale necessarily tip to the “needs” side.
But until there is a new building principal and a more diverse school board (not just parents of students or spouses of school employees with their own agendas), I will not be supporting the proposed budgets. You should do some questioning, too.
Ann Bartlett is a resident of Silver Lake.
